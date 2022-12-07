Off-White Drops Luxe Home Goods Just In Time For The Holidays

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Just in time for the holidays, Off-White has a series of home goods to add lux vibes to their crib. The new collection of home goods consists of a chess set, flip clock, dice set, playing cards, candle holder, carafe and a set of two glasses.

But as typical with Off-White, the goods are elevated and use different types of wood for the chess and dice set, with the former using a durmast oak and mahogany while the former is made from Canaletto walnut and hornbeam wood.

The dice set takes a different approach by removing the typical dots on each side and replacing them with Off-White’s typical equation marks and capitalized words to be thought-provoking.

“Quotation marks are one of the many tools that Abloh uses to operate in a mode of ironic detachment…Abloh rejects the who-did-it-first mentality of previous generations in favor of the copy-paste logic of the Internet and its inhabitants. His new order is protected by a fortress of irony,” wrote 032c’s Thom Bettridge in an interview with Virgil Abloh five years ago.

“You can use typography and wording to completely change the perception of a thing without changing anything about it,” Abloh explained to 032c at the time. “If I take a men’s sweatshirt and write “woman” on its back, that’s art.”

All of the offerings have a blue theme which sets off nicely against the different wood grains and provides a unique-looking gradient for the kitchen goods by way of the pyrex, carafe and drinking glasses.

As with anything bearing the Off-White name, you’re going to cough up a significant amount of cash, so the collection’s pieces range from $200 to $1,325 and are currently available at Off-White’s web store right now.

Get a better look at the offering below and decide which pieces you’ll cop.

