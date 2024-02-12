Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS

The Big Game went down Sunday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to emerge victorious following a very intense matchup against The San Francisco 49ers that ended in a 22-25 overtime win. The on-field action, however, isn’t the only reason millions of people from around the world tune in.
Usher‘s highly anticipated Halftime Show was a rockin’ good time, with the special guests you’d expect.. plus a few surprises. It was a Millennial’s dream to see Usher, Lil Jon and Luda do it again on the world’s stage and you know it wouldn’t be right to have Jermaine Dupri in the mix. Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am and H.E.R. also joined in on the celebration, with each artist doing their thing during Usher’s music medley.
Of course, Beyonce‘s big announcement had The Hive in a frenzy. In addition to a major Verizon ad, Bey teased fans before ultimately dropping a bombshell: Act II is loading.
And we can’t forget about the MEMES. See those and much more below.
1. Taylor Swift trying her best to explain football to Ice SpiceSource:Super Bowl
2. Jay-Z on Daddy DutySource:Super Bowl
3. Champions Again!Source:Super Bowl
4. Beyoncé Announces New Music With Super Bowl Commercial
5. Millions mistook Jermaine Dupri for CeeLo Green
6. Alicia had a rough start… but she pushed through!!
7. Deadpool & Wolverine Official Teaser!
8. Twisters is Coming This Summer
9. Wicked!
10. The Push Seen Around The World
11. Usher Raymond is NOT a real person
12. This was a special moment
13. Did you notice she fell?
14. Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl after all
15. That cringey commercial with J-Lo and Ben
16. Ok Quinta! The TurboTax Super Bowl File
17. They wasn’t lettin’ up o JD AT ALL
18. Michael Cera will never not be funny
19. We’re ready Bey…
20. To some, it’s more than a game
21. CHIEFS WIN SUPER BOWL 58
22. Usher is a Menace
23. This was…a moment
24. Did you catch this bizarre political ad?
25. Alicia Keys Joins Usher for SURPRISE Super Bowl Halftime Performance
