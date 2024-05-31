Listen Live
Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Reading Rainbow Documentary, The Zone of Interest & More

Published on May 31, 2024

The Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Host: LeVar Burton,""Reading Rainbow"

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty


This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list features films for the entire family to enjoy. From Disney’s beloved Wish animated film to a documentary chronicling the classic Reading Rainbow program on Netflix, we curated a special list for you. Check out the trailers for our favorites this week inside.

There’s so much content to consume, and we know it can be a headache to try and pick for yourself. We figured we would make it easier for you with a well curated film list each week. This week we return with some new and exciting films to catch on your favorite streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

One of our picks this week is Netflix’s new documentary Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow. The documentary celebrates the beloved TV series, “Reading Rainbow.” From its origins to the impact of host LeVar Burton, and how this TV series inspired kids to love books, this documentary will give you all the feels.

Another film added to the list this week is The Zone of Interest, which can now be streamed on Max. The 2023 war film follows the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig striving to build a dream life for their family in a house right next to the concentration and extermination camp he helped create. It’s a bit intense, but for those interested in critically acclaimed dramas and A24 it will be worth the watch.

There is a plethora of other films that excite us this week. Comment what you plan to binge this weekend below.

Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:

Our 'What To Watch' Film List Features Reading Rainbow Documentary, The Zone of Interest & More  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

2. Bionic

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

3. Jim Henson Idea Man

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Disney+. 

4. Wish

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Disney+. 

5. Ferrari

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

6. The Seeding

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu.

7. He Went That Way

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu.

8. The Zone of Interest

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Max.

9. Dream Scenario

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Max.

10. The American Society of Magical Negroes

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Peacock.

