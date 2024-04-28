Listen Live
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Published on April 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Multi-Generation Family Sitting On Sofa At Home Watching TV Together

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty


This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list returns with our favorites like “Them: The Scare,” “Baby Reindeer” and “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.” Be sure to watch the trailers for this specially curated list inside.

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list brings back our favorites. One of the shows that returns to the list is Prime Video’s “Them: The Scare.” The thrilling series centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family.

Another fun addition to this week’s list is Apple TV’s “Palm Royale,” which debuted to the platform on March 20. The series is set in 1969 and follows an ambitious woman, who aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

One of the shows on this week’s list includes a new fan favorite amongst fans and celebrities alike. Cardi B gave her latest opinions inspired by the Netflix miniseries, “Baby Reindeer.” The story follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.

If you’re looking for some reality TV, we have some of the staff’s best picks for the week. From “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” “Top Chef, “to “Ready to Love,” there’s a vibe for everyone. Take the weekend to kick back your feet and dive into our favorite shows.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Baby Reindeer’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘Them: The Scare’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

3. ‘Palm Royale’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Apple TV+. 

4. ‘The Upshaws’ Season 5

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

5. ‘Fall Out’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

6. ‘Top Chef’

Source:YouTube

Available to watch on Bravo. 

7. ‘Death and Other Details’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

8. ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Source:YouTube

Available to watch on Bravo. 

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
27 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

5 items
Hair

5 Black-Owned Braiding Hair Companies You Need For The Perfect Protective Style Foundation

Sports

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson To Be Sanctioned, Professional Fight At AT&T Stadium Live On Netflix

Entertainment

White Horrorcore Rapper Beats Future and Metro Boomin’ on Hip Hop Charts

Outkast and Dungeon Family 37 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close