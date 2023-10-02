Paris Fashion Week: See What Celebrities Wore To The Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Paris Fashion Week has been synonymous with celebrity star power. And Louis Vuitton’s Spring/ Summer 2024 Womenswear show is the most recent example of how star-filled and lavish the week has been. Held on October 2, the show brought out celebrities from Zendaya and Regina Hall to Jaden Smith and Pharrell Williams.
Scroll to see what your favorite stars wore and who was spotted in the front row.
According to reports, the iconic fashion brand transformed an empty building on one of Paris’ most historic and famous streets, the Champs-Elysées, into art. As attendees walked in, they saw a sizeable expanding balloon form melded to the walls and a smattering of bright orange from plastic on cameras, walls, and lights.
Amplifying the eye-catching and engaging set design was the equally as colorful couture strolling down the runway. Spring and Summer 2024, according to Louis Vuitton, is flowy, filled with stripes, vintage-inspired, and playful.
Stand-out runway ensembles at the show included an elevated houndstooth look complete with white stockings and gold details.
And a flowy, pattern-mixed coordinate set consisting of an exaggerated blouse and two-tiered skirt. The runway look was perfect together or as separates.
The October show also featured exciting versions of Louis Vuitton handbags and accessories. Models wore wide belts low around their hips and carried updated versions of classic purses. One example is a cubed monogram wristlet in brown and tan reverse canvas.
Louis Vuitton’s Celebrity-Filled Front Row Show
Many of your favorite celebrities were in attendance to witness the recent Louis Vuitton event. Spotted stars include Jennifer Connelly, Ariana Greenblatt, Pharrell Williams, Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Ava Duvernay, and Law Roach.
VIPs rocked some of the hottest Louis Vuitton couture. We loved Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams’ monochromatic denim look. We are still gagging over actress Thuso Mbedu’s sophisticated, raised-fabric suit. And Zendaya stepped on everybody’s neck in a gorgeous white dress with gold zipper details and grommets.
See more celebrity attire at the Louis Vuitton Spring and Summer 2024 Womenswear show below.
Paris Fashion Week: See What Celebrities Wore To The Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ZendayaSource:Getty
Louis Vuitton Ambassador Zendaya wore a gorgeous white gown to the recent Paris Fashion Week show. The dress included a high split, a low-plunging neckline, and gold zipper details.
2. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams attended the womenswear show rocking a retro-inspired Canadian tuxedo outfit complete with a “trucker” mustache and orange-lenses.
3. Ava DuvernaySource:Getty
Ava DuVernay’s print turtleneck stands out against her simple wide-leg pants. We love the pairing – and her gorgeous leather Louis Vuitton purse.
4. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett accentuates her tiny waist with a chic black belt with gold details. Her red pants and trunk-style Louis Vuitton handbag are also stand-out pieces.
5. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams looks chic and sexy in her mini animal print skirt, black shades, and cool pumps. Her heels reflect the current style of mixed textiles and illusion footwear.
6. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King’s sculpted pants and funky vest are everything! Her long-length cornrows top off her look.
7. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attended the Louis Vuitton show rocking a cape and bright blue bodysuit. It’s giving super-hero slay and we are here for it!
8. Jaden SmithSource:Getty
Jaden Smith attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear show giving retro vibes. His relaxed fit jeans and wide-shoulder top are a moment.
9. Thuso MbeduSource:Getty
Thuso Mbedu’s sophisticated suit is what every boss woman needs in her closet. The ensemble screams chic, from the leather panels and neckline to the zipper details.
