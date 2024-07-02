Listen Live
PARTYNEXTDOOR Slams Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller for New Music Video

Published on July 2, 2024

It seems PARTYNEXTDOOR wasn’t too pleased about the trio including one of his ex-girlfriends in their latest music video.

The year of disputes continues as PARTYNEXTDOOR posted and quickly deleted some harsh comments targeting Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller regarding their new collaboration “Wait On It.”

The music video features Desma, PARTY’s ex-girlfriend. This backlash is notable, especially since PARTYNEXTDOOR had just brought Jeremih out at his concert on June 27, shortly before the song’s release, after previously resolving their differences.

This situation has escalated into a messy feud among four artists who have the potential to create great music together.

It’s unclear how much Brown and Tiller were involved in the decision to feature Desma.

In one of his deleted tweets, PARTYNEXTDOOR wrote, “I’m finna make these n***as cry…” and directed his problems towards Bryson, Chris, and Jeremih, suggesting they enjoy their nights despite the video’s choice.

He also hinted at their financial struggles, contrasting them with his alleged $40 million bank account. Although he removed the tweets, it’s uncertain whether this conflict will simmer down or if Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller will respond.

In fact, the reason for PARTYNEXTDOOR’s anger isn’t entirely clear, but it’s reasonable to assume it’s related to Desma’s appearance in the “Wait On It” music video. On a different note, PARTY shared some intriguing routines for his vocal technique, which might help him relax amid the tension.

