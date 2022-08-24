Pharrell Partners With The Yankees For Limited Edition Billionaire Boys Club Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

He and his son were in NYC to kick off the first game of the Subway Series between the Bronx Bombers and the New York Mets. But the multiplatinum superproducer was also there to commemorate the launch of a limited edition capsule collection between his clothing label, Billionaire Boys Club, and the Yankees.

“[T]o see it finally come into fruition is awesome,” Pharrell said. “It’s two brands born in New York [the Yankees and Major League Baseball], one is obviously much older and has decades of heritage, and then there’s Billionaire Boys Club, which is also approaching its second decade.”

Pharrell told WWD the idea for a collab between the Yankees and Billionaire Boys Club actually started two-and-a-half years ago when George Steinbrenner IV, grandson of “The Boss” himself, and sister Julia contacted the Star Trak Entertainment co-founder about the project.

The Yankees x BBC collection includes a series of co-branded apparel that celebrates The Pinstripes in a way that Billionaire Boys Club only could. The line is comprised of various navy sweatpants, hoodies, and tees, bearing the BBC logo.

Yankees fans can also get their hands on a satin stadium jacket and denim cap, each of which bears the BBC mantra, “Wealth is of the Heart and Mind, Not the Pocket.” And there are also accessories, like a ceramic cup and a ceramic helmet bowl, that pay homage to Big Apple culture.

So should fans of the Yankees and Billionaire Boys Club look forward to future collaborations like this one?

“We hope so,” Williams told the publication, but for now, he’s simply enjoying the moment, adding, “The Yankees are the world’s biggest sports franchise. Nothing is bigger or better. For me, it’s such a blessing to participate and experience.”

The Yankees x BBC collection is available at Billionaire Boys Club locations in the U.S. and the company’s online store at bbcicecream.com. The collection can be found in the remainder of BBC stores worldwide on Thursday, September 1.

Check out the entire collection below.

