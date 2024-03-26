Listen Live
Local

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


As news spread Tuesday morning of the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, people across the city and nation started sharing their thoughts and prayers for those impacted.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

According to reports, a container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge at about 1:35 a.m. causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the frigid waters.

RELATED: Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Rescuers pulled out two people, but six remain missing. Additionally, five submerged vehicles have also been found in the water, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said during a press conference.

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

President Joe Biden said he has directed his “Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident.”

RELATED: Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Below are a few statements from leaders and those sending thoughts and prayers to the City of Baltimore as the search and rescue efforts continue.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse appeared first on 92 Q.

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Entertainment

Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ with Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé

10 items
News

God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10 items
Movies

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle
Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

16 items
Local

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close