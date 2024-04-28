Red Carpet Rundown: Fantasia Barrino Sparkles In A Black Sequin Gown At The ‘TIME100’ Gala

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Magazine held a party last night and invited several fabulous friends. The event marked the publication’s annual soiree in honor of the world’s most influential people – and it was as star-studded as it was stylish.

Celebrities, influencers, and Black Hollywood “IT GIRLS” filled the halls of the Jazz at the Lincoln Center on April 25. Notable attendees included honorees 21 Savage, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Leslie Odom, Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Fantasia Barrino, and our favorite cover girl, Taraji P. Henson.

According to TIME, honorees like Taraji were chosen to help the 101-year-old publication “tell essential stories about the people and ideas that shape and improve the world.” The list of members was global, spanning 12 cities and four continents.

TIME100′s inductees are sure to influence us – in culture and fashion.

Given the magnitude of the event and the editorial distinction, celebrities came dressed to impress. We gagged as each arrived at the esteemed gala.

Red carpet fashion is always a place to find the right balance between elegance and eye-catching trends. And some celebrity favorites know how to do it right.

“The Color Purple” co-stars Taraji and Fantasia are two fabulous examples. Taraji combined edginess, couture, and glam with a satin corset maxi dress and cropped blazer from Thom Browne. While the silhouette was classic, her thigh cut-outs screamed “trendsetter.”

RELATED: ‘TIME 100’ Honoree Taraji P. Henson Is Gorgeous In A Green Custom Thom Browne Gown

Fantasia – who performed at the night’s soiree – also gave us a slay and an unforgettable red carpet moment. The “When I See U” singer dripped in sequins but gave her look an updated spin with a plunging back cut-out, exaggerated sleeve and wrist detail, and strong shoulder. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia’s gown was from Monot.

The actress’ matching headband and back jewelry elevated her look. She topped off her ensemble with soft hair and makeup, including the brown liner nude lip combo that has many of us in a chokehold.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: All The ‘TIME100’ Looks We Love

As we continue to celebrate the night’s honorees, let’s look at their stand-out style (and the reasons why they’ve been named most influential). TIME100’s fashion moments will undoubtedly influence us – and our closets.

Red Carpet Rundown: Fantasia Barrino Sparkles In A Black Sequin Gown At The ‘TIME100’ Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com