Red Carpet Rundown: Ice Spice Steps Into A New Era Of Glam At Highest To Lowest Premiere

Ice Spice is no stranger to owning a red carpet, but her latest appearance at the August 11 premiere of Highest to Lowest felt different – in the best way. Known for mixing streetwear with sexy, the raptress arrived serving grown woman luxury vibes while still being 100% her.

The hair, the fit, the energy – it was all givingn without losing her signature edge. We’re here for a style switch-up – so let’s get into the details.

Ice Spice Turned Heads At the Highest To Lowest Premiere – And We Are Obsessed

Ice Spice was one of several celebs in New York to celebrate Spike Lee’s newest project, Highest to Lowest. Gracing the carpet, she debuted a striking copper hair color that didn’t just pop – it melted beautifully into her skin tone, bringing out the warmth in her complexion. She styled her hair with a voluminous, yet sleek finish and a buss-down middle part.

The fresh color set the stage for her fit: a high-end, sexy-yet-sophisticated mini dress from FanciClub. Styled by celebrity fashion favorite Timothy Luke, the pale denim corset dress hugged her curves with a sculpted bodice and panel detailing that gave the silhouette a tailored finish. The structured mini hit at just the right length, showing off her legs. She paired the mini dress with matching slouchy thigh-high denim boots.

Her beauty look leaned soft glam. She rocked lashes, bronzer to pick up the color in her hair, and poppin lip gloss.

On the carpet, Ice Spice was playful and confident, serving flirty poses and camera-ready moments. Sis knew she looked TF good – and we don’t blame her.

Red Carpet Looks: Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, & More Attend The Highest To Lowest NYC Premiere

And while Ice Spice was making waves in the style lane, the night was also about other VIPs bringing their own lewks to the Highest to Lowest screening. Cameras caught celebrities we loved like A$AP Rocky, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kudjoe, Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

1. Spike Lee Source:Getty Spike Lee – the man of the hour – stayed true to his personal style in a black-and-white photo collage shirt, black pants, and bright white sneakers. His white-rimmed glasses and coordinating cap tied the look together with his signature flair. 2. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Source:Getty Jordyn Woods looked sooo good. She turned up the heat in a fitted black midi dress with sheer paneling and sleek spaghetti straps. Karl-Anthony Towns kept it sporty in a relaxed all-black zip-up set paired with crisp white sneakers. 3. Dapper Dan Source:Getty Dapper Dan brought Harlem luxury to the carpet in a shimmering gold-and-cream brocade suit (peep the metallic snakeskin) with matching gold shoes and a fedora. His oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces sealed the deal on this high-fashion, high-flair moment. 4. Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky Source:Getty A$AP Rocky served leading-man energy in a tailored black suit, white shirt, and bold red-and-blue striped tie, paired with his signature shades. Denzel Washington kept it cool and casual in a black crewneck, black pants, and sneakers. We see the matching shades! 5. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty Nicole Ari Parker made a bold style statement on the carpet – but as a star of And Just Like That, we aren’t surprised. The actressed wore an oversized graphic-print top, black midi skirt, and bright red accessories. Boris Kodjoe kept it classic in a black pinstripe suit with an open white shirt, bringing sleek, effortless charm to the carpet. 6. June Ambrose Source:Getty June Ambroke brought her signature over-the-top Western glam to the carpet in a flowing white halter dress paired with a statement-making wide-brim cowboy hat. Minimal jewelry and natural makeup kept the look fresh and summer-ready. 7. Ilfenesh Hadera Source:Getty Ilfenesh Hadera stunned in a daring, deep-plunge sheer brown gown with ruffle details and a thigh-high slit. Gold jewelry and effortless waves gave the look a sultry, goddess-like finish. And we can’t forget about the classic french manicure on her nails – chef’s kiss, Ilfenesh!