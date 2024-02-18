Red Carpet Rundown: Naomi Campbell Rocks The Hooded Dress Trend On the BAFTA Red Carpet

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked like she stepped right out of a modern-day fairytale as she arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, commonly known as BAFTA, awards red carpet on February 18. Always ready to slay, Naomi wore a sheer black ensemble complete with a hooded cape and a matching swing gown.
The ‘fit from Chanel oozed a mix of “Little Red Riding Hood” with the “Handsmaid’s Tale.” Naomi’s fresh take on the hooded trend had everyone talking. Muva Naomi Campbell served. Period.
Naomi was just one of the many Hollywood celebrities spotted this weekend across the pond. As the road to the Oscars continues, BAFTA is a glamourous, global step we love to see. Other Black Hollywood favorites slaying the carpet included Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sabrina Elba, Colman Domingo, Taylor Russell, and Fantasia Barrino.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins a 2024 BAFTA Award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’
Da’Vine – an HB fashion frontrunner to watch – was one of BAFTA’s big winners. Beating Danielle Brooks of “The Color Purple,” Da’Vine took home a golden statue for “Best Supporting Actress.” Her BAFTA award will fit in nicely next to her Critic’s Choice and Golden Globes awards.
Da’Vine looked stunning while accepting her newest honor. Styled by Wayman and Micah, she chose a custom pink and black gown from Robert Wun. The dress had a ruched fitted corset bodice, a dramatic cape-style sleeve, and a draped black skirt. Da’Vine accessorized her look with black gloves and drop diamond earrings.
Her makeup and hair, done by Sheika Daley and Tai Simon, respectively, added glamour and romance to the overall look. Sheika used Lancome and Elora Lane products to give the actress a rosy glow, while Tai created a custom platinum blonde unit styled in waves and molded curls.
We can’t get enough of the “Holdovers” actress’ winning look.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Shines At The ‘BAFTA’ Awards
As awards season continues, we are loving the style slays from Naomi, Da’Vine, and others. See our gallery of other BAFTA looks below.
Red Carpet Rundown: Naomi Campbell Rocks The Hooded Dress Trend On the BAFTA Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia was the lady in red on the BAFTA red carpet. From her bold crimson lip color to her wrapped red couture gown, Fantasia ate. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, she wore a sculpted red dress from Benchellal with sheer black opera gloves and Christian Louboutin pumps. Fantasia’s hair was chic and sophisticated, topping off the London look.
2. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri dazzled in peach glamour. She wore a retro halter-style peach-colored gown accessorized with a dramatic maxi-length cream and white fringe duster, matching cream gloves, and Tiffany jewelry. Her hair was styled in a flirty shoulder-length bob as soft curls framed the “Bear” actress’ face.
3. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo continued his crusade of transforming men’s fashion on the red carpet. Pictured here, Colman arrived in a reimagined tuxedo. His suit had a slightly Spanish flair with a cropped navy blue bolero-esque jacket, a small ribbon bowtie, and high-waisted pants. Colman accessorized his blazer with a platinum and gold brooch from Tiffany & Co.
4. Taylor RussellSource:Getty
Taylor Russell is a vision in white as she poses on the BAFTA red carpet. Taylor gives supermodel vibes in a custom gown with furry fringe details by Loewe and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s archives.
5. Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
With her navel-plunging gown and her perfectly coifed swoop bang, Sabrina Elba is serving on the BAFTA carpet. Her tailored black dress fits her svelte body to a “t” and oozes grown and sexy. She keeps her hair, makeup, and accessories simple with diamond studs, a short slicked-back cut, and natural glam.
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day
-
Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves