Red Carpet Rundown: Naomi Campbell Rocks The Hooded Dress Trend On the BAFTA Red Carpet

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell looked like she stepped right out of a modern-day fairytale as she arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, commonly known as BAFTA, awards red carpet on February 18. Always ready to slay, Naomi wore a sheer black ensemble complete with a hooded cape and a matching swing gown. Supermodellooked like she stepped right out of a modern-day fairytale as she arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, commonly known as, awards red carpet on February 18. Always ready to slay, Naomi wore a sheer black ensemble complete with a hooded cape and a matching swing gown.

The ‘fit from Chanel oozed a mix of “Little Red Riding Hood” with the “Handsmaid’s Tale.” Naomi’s fresh take on the hooded trend had everyone talking. Muva Naomi Campbell served. Period.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins a 2024 BAFTA Award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Naomi was just one of the many Hollywood celebrities spotted this weekend across the pond. As the road to the Oscars continues, BAFTA is a glamourous, global step we love to see. Other Black Hollywood favorites slaying the carpet includedand

Da’Vine – an HB fashion frontrunner to watch – was one of BAFTA’s big winners. Beating Danielle Brooks of “The Color Purple,” Da’Vine took home a golden statue for “Best Supporting Actress.” Her BAFTA award will fit in nicely next to herandawards.

Da’Vine looked stunning while accepting her newest honor. Styled by Wayman and Micah, she chose a custom pink and black gown from Robert Wun. The dress had a ruched fitted corset bodice, a dramatic cape-style sleeve, and a draped black skirt. Da’Vine accessorized her look with black gloves and drop diamond earrings.

Her makeup and hair, done by Sheika Daley and Tai Simon, respectively, added glamour and romance to the overall look. Sheika used Lancome and Elora Lane products to give the actress a rosy glow, while Tai created a custom platinum blonde unit styled in waves and molded curls.

We can’t get enough of the “Holdovers” actress’ winning look.

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Shines At The ‘BAFTA’ Awards

As awards season continues, we are loving the style slays from Naomi, Da’Vine, and others. See our gallery of other BAFTA looks below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Naomi Campbell Rocks The Hooded Dress Trend On the BAFTA Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com