Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The amFAR Gala

Celebrities brought the fashionable heat at the amFAR gala, an annual event in support of the Foundation for AIDS Research. Returning to the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the stars gathered for a night full of jaw-dropping fashion for an important cause. Queen Latifah hosted the event, and the evening featured a performance from the legendary Gladys Knight.

The amFAR gala is a prestigious production with a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the most notable are the beautiful gowns to grace the carpet. Everyone brings their A-game, which is the highlight of the evening. In case you missed it, here are the best looks spotted at the 2023 amFAR gala.

