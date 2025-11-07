Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

Published on November 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The annual Ebony Power 100 gala celebrated the brightest names in Black Hollywood, Tuesday night. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Emmy-nominated Robin Thede and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, honored our beloved entertainers in a room of their peers. The gala also featured performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox.

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as Pathbreaker of the Year. Iman was named Icon of the Year. 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III earned Humanitarian of the Year. Teyana Taylor was recognized as Entertainer of the Year. Shaquille O’Neal was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. Olandria Carthen was voted People’s Choice winner.

Related Stories

According to the press release, “The 2025 EBONY Power 100 Gala not only honored today’s trailblazers but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Black excellence, reaffirming EBONY‘s role as a platform for amplifying voices, spotlighting achievement, and inspiring the next generation of pioneers, groundbreakers, and powerhouses to continue shaping culture and history.”

Keep scrolling to see the top looks from the night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Marsai Martin attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

2. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

3. Gia Peppers

Gia Peppers Source:Getty

Gia Peppers at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

5. Shannon Thornton

Shannon Thornton Source:Getty

Shannon Thornton at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

6. Omarion

Omarion Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Omarion attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

7. Mario

Mario Source:Getty

Mario at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

8. Jackie Asamoah

Jackie Asamoah Source:Getty

Jackie Asamoah at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

9. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox Source:Getty

Ari Lennox at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

10. Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes Source:Getty

Adrian Holmes at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

11. Loren Lorosa

Loren Lorosa Source:Getty

Loren Lorosa at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

12. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

Robin Thede at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

13. Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Salli Richardson-Whitfield Source:Getty

Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

14. Jill Marie Jones

Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty

Jill Marie Jones at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

15. EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Special Honorees

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Special Honorees Source:Getty

Iman attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
Trending
16 Items

Trending

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

APD Announces Independent Review Of Jayvon Givan Case After Hanging Was Initially Ruled A Suicide

4 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 15, 2025

Gail Bean Interview Graphic The Morning Hustle
27:17

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

28 Items

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close