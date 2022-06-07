Right Or “Rude”? Amanda Seales Calls Out ‘The Real’ For Exclusion From Final Episode

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As many of us have found out the hard way, not every employment situation will end on a good note.

Celebrated comedic actress and on-air personality Amanda Seales had that misfortune when she didn’t renew her contract as a co-host on The Real back in June 2020. Since then, the Smart Funny & Black star has gone on record on a handful of occasions to explain how disagreements on her freedom of speech on-air when addressing topics led to the exit.

Now, she’s calling out the once-popular daytime show for leaving her out of the upcoming final episode following The Real‘s cancellation earlier this year.

“Rude,” Seales wrote blatantly as a caption for her video response to The Real (seen above) for overlooking her in a recently released finale promo. “So apparently ‘The Real,’ in their finale episode, did promo,” she said in the video clapback posted this past Saturday. She further adds, “I am not featured in this thumbnail and I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently. I’ll have some things to say about that.” The menacing laugh that followed, in addition to the “shaking the table” quip let us know for sure that this won’t be the last that we hear from Amanda on the subject.

Oh, and she made it very clear that she didn’t ask to be excluded.

The conversation has since been buzzing on social media, with many people actually taking a stance to criticize Seales for being at odds in yet another public dispute with a cast and crew. Many may recall she had a similarly negative exit during the series finale of HBO’s Insecure, which is believed to be sparked by a controversial situation she once recalled with star Issa Rae while trying to get into an Emmy-themed Black Hollywood Party in 2020.

Take a look below at some of the reactions people have been giving Amanda Seales for complaining about being left out of The Real series finale, and let us know if you think she’s valid in her criticism or just holding on to the past a bit too long:

Right Or “Rude”? Amanda Seales Calls Out ‘The Real’ For Exclusion From Final Episode was originally published on blackamericaweb.com