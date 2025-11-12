Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure. The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea.

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

Also See:

Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Latavia Roberson Source:Getty Former Destiny’s Child Member & Non-Profit CEO 2. Bettina Benson Source:Getty Founder & CEO of Chloe Kristyn and The Modern Abstract 3. Krystal M. Harris Source:Getty Author, Writer, Author, Director, and Coach 4. Ta’Rhonda Jones Source:Getty Actress, Director, Rapper, and Philanthropist 5. Bianca Knight Source:Getty Olympian, Gold Medalist, College Track and Field Coach 6. Kim Roxie Source:Getty Beauty Entrepreneur 7. Fantasia 8. Kelly Price 9. MC Lyte 10. Vanessa Bell Armstrong 11. Victoria Rowell 12. Anna Maria Horsford 13. Maritza Correia McClendon Source:Getty First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist 14. Tonya Lee Williams Source:Getty Actress, The Young and the Restless 15. Renee Powell Source:Getty Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour. 16. Martha Reeves Source:Getty R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas” 17. Hattie Mcdaniels Source:Getty Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939) 18. U.S. Representative Robin Kelly Source:Getty 19. Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner Source:Getty 20. Audrey Jones Source:Getty 21. Tressie McMillan Cottom Source:Getty 22. April Sinclair Source:Getty 23. Deshauna Barber Source:Getty 24. Donna Orender Source:Getty 25. Hydeia Broadbent Source:Getty 26. Carmelita Jeter Source:Getty