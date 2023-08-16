Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The recent loss of beloved industry titan Clarence Avant, a politely polarizing figure who was often referred to as “The Black Godfather,” has resulted in a widespread wave of grief that will take some time for many to grasp. Even at the young age of 92 years old, the late Mr. Avant had the exuberance of a man half his age that gave those who loved and respected him a feeling like he’d be in our lives forever.

While he’s unfortunately no longer here in physical form, the many lives he touched throughout Black Hollywood and the world at large are still preserved by way of the photographic memories he left behind.

….and man, did he leave behind a lot!

















It seemed like there wasn’t a person alive who hadn’t crossed paths with Clarence Avant — Kevin Bacon, who?! — well, at least if you considered yourself a notable figure in the industry. That was made quite clear with the countless celebrity cameos that appeared in his 2019 Netflix documentary, aptly titled The Black Godfather. From Quincy Jones and Jesse Jackson to Snoop Dogg and even forever-favorite President Barack Obama, it was made quite clear that nobody was ever as connected as Clarence was during his prime up until the day of his death. We’re just happy that his honorable reputation in life continues to precede him as his legacy is now discussed posthumously.

To remember just some of the handful of famous individuals he touched, we put together a photographic trip down memory lane that shows how Clarence Avant essentially got the nickname of “The Black Godfather.” Through his abundance of friends, fans and colleagues that were lucky enough to cross paths with him, his memory will surely live on forever.

R.I.P. always, Clarence Avant. Check out these photos below that remind us of how The Black Godfather impacted Black Hollywood:

