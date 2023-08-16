Listen Live
Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood

Published on August 16, 2023

The recent loss of beloved industry titan Clarence Avant, a politely polarizing figure who was often referred to as “The Black Godfather,” has resulted in a widespread wave of grief that will take some time for many to grasp. Even at the young age of 92 years old, the late Mr. Avant had the exuberance of a man half his age that gave those who loved and respected him a feeling like he’d be in our lives forever.

While he’s unfortunately no longer here in physical form, the many lives he touched throughout Black Hollywood and the world at large are still preserved by way of the photographic memories he left behind.

….and man, did he leave behind a lot!


 


 


 


 

RELATED: Entertainment Legend And ‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant Dies At 92, Social Media Mourns The Cultural Icon

It seemed like there wasn’t a person alive who hadn’t crossed paths with Clarence Avant — Kevin Bacon, who?! — well, at least if you considered yourself a notable figure in the industry. That was made quite clear with the countless celebrity cameos that appeared in his 2019 Netflix documentary, aptly titled The Black Godfather. From Quincy Jones and Jesse Jackson to Snoop Dogg and even forever-favorite President Barack Obama, it was made quite clear that nobody was ever as connected as Clarence was during his prime up until the day of his death. We’re just happy that his honorable reputation in life continues to precede him as his legacy is now discussed posthumously.

 

To remember just some of the handful of famous individuals he touched, we put together a photographic trip down memory lane that shows how Clarence Avant essentially got the nickname of “The Black Godfather.” Through his abundance of friends, fans and colleagues that were lucky enough to cross paths with him, his memory will surely live on forever.

R.I.P. always, Clarence Avant. Check out these photos below that remind us of how The Black Godfather impacted Black Hollywood:


The post Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood appeared first on Black America Web.

1. Clarence Avant and Dave Chappelle

Clarence Avant and Dave Chappelle Source:Getty

2. Jay-Z, Jon Platt, Clarence Avant, and H.E.R.

Jay-Z, Jon Platt, Clarence Avant, and H.E.R. Source:Getty

3. Dionne Warwick, Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant

Dionne Warwick, Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant Source:Getty

4. Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean “Diddy” Combs

Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean "Diddy" Combs Source:Getty

5. Willie Moore Jr. and Clarence Avant

Willie Moore Jr. and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

6. Clarence Avant and Smokey Robinson

Clarence Avant and Smokey Robinson Source:Getty

7. Clarence Avant and Sylvia Rhone

Clarence Avant and Sylvia Rhone Source:Getty

8. Snoop Dogg and Clarence Avant

Snoop Dogg and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

9. Jacqueline Avant, Queen Latifah and Clarence Avant

Jacqueline Avant, Queen Latifah and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

10. Clarence Avant and Pharrell Williams

Clarence Avant and Pharrell Williams Source:Getty

11. Hill Harper and Clarence Avant

Hill Harper and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

12. Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant

Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

13. Clarence Avant and Bill Withers

Clarence Avant and Bill Withers Source:Getty

14. Clarence Avant and Jamie Foxx

Clarence Avant and Jamie Foxx Source:Getty

15. Clarence Avant and Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam

Clarence Avant and Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam Source:Getty

16. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Clarence Avant

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

17. John Rich, Nicole Avant Sarandos, Sidney Poitier and Clarence Avant

John Rich, Nicole Avant Sarandos, Sidney Poitier and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

18. Lisa Leslie, T.D. Jakes, Halle Berry, Clarence Avant and Chaka Khan

Lisa Leslie, T.D. Jakes, Halle Berry, Clarence Avant and Chaka Khan Source:Getty

19. Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant

Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

20. Clarence Avant and T.D. Jakes

Clarence Avant and T.D. Jakes Source:Getty

21. Clarence Avant and Debra L. Lee

Clarence Avant and Debra L. Lee Source:Getty

22. Stan Lathan and Clarence Avant

Stan Lathan and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

23. Clarence Avant and L.A. Reid

Clarence Avant and L.A. Reid Source:Getty

24. Ryan Seacrest, Jerry Inzerillo, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Edward Steiner and Clarence Avant

Ryan Seacrest, Jerry Inzerillo, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Edward Steiner and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

25. Clarence Avant, Bill Clinton and Berry Gordy

Clarence Avant, Bill Clinton and Berry Gordy Source:Getty

26. Clarence Avant, Chris Tucker and Eddie Murphy

Clarence Avant, Chris Tucker and Eddie Murphy Source:Getty

27. Ken Sunshine, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Clarence Avant

Ken Sunshine, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

28. Clarence Avant, Sheryl Crow and Berry Gordy

Clarence Avant, Sheryl Crow and Berry Gordy Source:Getty

29. Jeanie Weems, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant

Jeanie Weems, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant Source:Getty

30. Clarence Avant and Cathy Hughes

Clarence Avant and Cathy Hughes Source:R1
