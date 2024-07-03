Spirit.Ed: Summer 2024 Is Here & We’ve Got Some Great Adult Beverages On Deck

The summer months are in full swing and this time of year comes with vacations, backyard kickbacks, day parties, weekend excursions, and more. Libations are also on deck for some of the activities listed previously, and we’ve got a nice collection of adult beverages for Summer 2024.

I’m not a big fan of summer. There, I said it. Growing up in the Mid-Atlantic region, the muggy temps, long days, and steamy nights have never been my favorite. However, I have learned to adjust by way of a cold beverage in hand.

While it’s typical to assume that summer will be dominated by citrus-forward and shaken drinks, there are some options out there that go beyond the typical margaritas, mojitos, and rum punches that the warm months are known for.

I’ll also level with readers by admitting that this roundup should’ve been done weeks ago but life happens and I’m playing a lot of catch-up. I also have to put together a 4th of July roundup this week so pardon the overload. That said, many of your adult beverage needs should easily be covered between this guide and the one coming on Wednesday (July 3).

Hopefully, you’ll find a new favorite among the offerings below. I’ll be updating this guide periodically through the summer so keep this one in your bookmarks for me.

As always, sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Getty

1. Aperol Spritz Ready To Serve Source:Aperol The Aperol Spritz is not a complicated cocktail but a refreshing one for warm days and even cool nights. The aperitif (before dinner) drink is popular in Italy and we can drink like our friends across the waters in record time by popping out Aperol’s new Ready To Serve cocktail. I haven’t tried this one yet so I’ll see how it stacks up against my hand. Stay tuned. Learn more here.

2. Après Hours Source:Après Hours I wouldn’t necessarily call espresso martinis a summer drink as I think of it as more of a digestif (after dinner) sip, especially if you’re not going too crazy with the caffeine. Après Hours is another RTD (Ready To Drink) cocktail with an agave wine base and comes in three coffee lover-friendly flavors. This is prime for the day party or late-night get-together. Learn more here.

3. California Gold Rush Source:Argonaut California Brandy Ingredients:

2 oz. Argonaut Saloon Strength Brandy

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Honey Simple Syrup



Method:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine / chill. Double strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with an expressed lemon peel and brandied cherry.

4. Cantarito Source:Dulce Vida Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

½ oz Orange Juice

¾ oz Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

Pinch of Tajin

Grapefruit Soda, to top Method:

In a Collins glass, add all ingredients with ice. Gently stir and top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel and orange wheel. Cin Cin!

5. Captain Morgan Sliced Source:Captain Morgan Captain Morgan Sliced is the latest RTD from the famed rum brand and the premium malt beverage is offered in a variety of flavors styled after some classic beachside cocktails. Learn more here.

6. Cheeky Source:Cheeky Created by industry veteran April Wachtel, Cheeky was designed to give a necessary boost to cocktail hobbyists (like myself) using syrups and juices that are vital ingredients for a fantastic summery sip. We’ll be trying the brand’s wares very soon and will report back. Also, I can see one making themselves a mean mocktail with the wide array of flavors Cheeky offers. Learn more here.

7. Daiquiri Ice Pops Source:Dos Maderas Ingredients:

2 ounces rum – Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum

Zest of one fresh lime

½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 cup (1:1) Simple Syrup Method:

1. Set aside your popsicle molds (roughly 3 – 4 oz. size)

2. Prepare your Simple Syrup by dissolving ½ cup sugar into ½ cup boiling water. Let cool.

3. Zest one lime and juice your lime

4. Combine all ingredients in a pitcher or other container with a spout

5. Stir ingredients

6. Pour into individual popsicle molds

7. Cut individual lime slices to garnish each serving

8. Place lime slice at end of each mold

9. Place wooden stick in each mold

10. Freeze overnight (18-24 hours)

8. East Coast Kicker Source:Gray Whale Gin Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

¾ part Simple Syrup

3-4 Cucumber slices

5 Mint leaves

3-4 dashes Firewater bitters

Garnishes: Mint sprig, jalapeño slice Instructions:

Muddle cucumber slices in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice, and shake. Fine strain into a coupe glass and garnish with mint and jalapeño.

9. Free AF Source:Free AF As someone who covers adult beverages, mocktails are a great way for me to take breaks and still enjoy the pleasures of cocktails without the buzz. Free AF is a brand I’ve covered before and it’s uncanny how much they taste like the real thing. Learn more here.

10. Frozen Bourbon Dreamsicle Source:Jephta Creed Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

3 oz Ice Cream Base

3 oz Orange Juice

2 Dashes Vanilla Extract

Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz) Method: Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.

11. Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop Source:Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop For those of us of a certain age, the song “Gin & Juice” has some personal connection. Now, the iconic track from the living legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre has culminated into the pair’s own RTD under the same name. We haven’t tried this one yet so we’ll report back when we do. Learn more here

12. Grand Margarita Source:Espolòn Ingredients:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Salt Rim Optional Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish and enjoy!

13. Kentucky Buck Source:Angel's Envy Ingredients:

2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 oz strawberry

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

3 oz ginger beer Directions:

Muddle the strawberry in a cocktail shaker. Add all ingredients, except the ginger beer, into the cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and enjoy.

14. Keeper’s Heart Aperitif Source:Keeper's Heart Ingredients:

700ml Keeper’s Heart Irish + American

100g Orange Oleo

575g Giffard Aperitif Syrup

280g Cane Sugar

100g Rosa Vermouth

500g Grapefruit Juice Method: Whisk whiskey, sugar, and grapefruit juice until sugar is dissolved, then add all other ingredients. Load into a blender with ice or freeze it before serving.

15. Kokomo Colada Source:Kokomo Ingredients:

2 oz Club Kokomo Tahitian Vanilla Rum

1.5 oz Coconut Cream

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

5 Chunks of fresh pineapple

16 oz ice Method: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 30-45 seconds or until smooth. Pour into a hurricane glass, collins glass or red cup. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

16. Kraken Colada Granita Source:Kraken Ingredients:

1.5 oz Kraken Black Spiced Rum

1 oz Condensed Milk

Powdered Charcoal

1 Frozen Pineapple Directions: Using a grater shave frozen pineapple chunks directly into glass. Combine rum, condensed milk, and charcoal for color and pour over top prior to serving.

17. La Matina Source:Campante 1 1/2 oz Campante mezcal

1/2 oz St. Germain

2 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime juice Directions:

Add the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir, strain into an old-fashioned glass, and garnish with flower petals.

18. Limedrop Source:Mezcal Unión Uno i Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

0.5oz lime juice

0.5oz simple syrup Garnish:

Expressed orange peel Instructions: Shake ingredients with ice, strain and pour into a martini glass.

19. Mingle Source:Mingle Mingle is another in a long line of canned mocktails entering the marketplace in the last couple of years. We haven’t tried them yet but we’re interested in their flavors. Learn more here.

20. Mocktail Club Source:Mocktail Club Mocktail Club will always get some shine with us because, like our company, the brand was founded by a Black woman. I’ve had the sampler and they were really good. Check them out. Learn more here.

21. Mountain Mule Source:TINCUP 2oz TINCUP Rye OR TINCUP Original

5oz Ginger Beer

1oz Lime Juice Mix ingredients and garnish with a slice of lime.

22. Mixly Source:Mixly Mixly is a brand that’s new to us and they offer a variety of flavorful cocktail mixers, including a new pair of spritz mixes that we’re featuring in the image. You can craft a mocktail or an adult beverage by following the simple instructions as much of the work is already done for you. We hope to try this one soon. Learn more here.

23. Peterson Source:Fior Ingredients:

1 oz Fior Scotch

4.5 oz Cold Brew Coffee To make, add the Fior to the coffee and pour over crushed ice in a mason jar. No muddling. No garnish. No straw. Marines don’t have time for that.

24. Pickle Martini Source:SKYY INGREDIENTS:

2.0 parts SKYY Vodka

0.5 parts 1757 Vermouth Di Torino Extra Dry

0.5 parts Pickle Brine GARNISH:

A skewered baby dill pickle GLASS:

Chilled coupe or martini glass METHOD:

Combine all ingredients over fresh ice in a mixing glass and stir thoroughly until chilled. Strain into chilled coupe or martini glass and garnish with a skewered baby dill pickle.

25. Puerto Rican Mule Source:Don Q Ingredients:

1½ oz Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum

½ oz Fresh lime juice

3 oz Ginger beer

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

1 sprig sage leaves for garnish Instructions: Stir all ingredients in a Moscow Mule mug or glass mug with ice. Garnish with sage leaves. Glass: Moscow Mule mug

26. Smoked Chili Old Fashioned Source:Tequila Herradura Ingredients:

2 parts Tequila Herradura Reposado

½ part Agave Nectar

1 dash Aromatic Bitters

1 dash Smoked Chili Bitters

Orange Peel

Chili de Arbol Method:

In a mixing glass, add liquid ingredients and top with ice. Strir to dilute the liquid. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and dried chili.

27. Solstice Source:Diplomatico Ingredients:

2 oz Diplomatico Mantuano

1 oz Pineapple pureè

½ oz Cinnamon syrup

½ oz Lime juice

Pineapple wedge

Freshly grated Cinnamon Preparation: Add all ingredients to shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously then pour over new ice into a festive glass. Then grate cinnamon over top of cocktail.

28. Strawberry Slushie Source:Sorel Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sorel

0.5 oz dark rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

8 frozen strawberries

Mint Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint

29. Spicy Blackberry Paloma Source:Cutwater (Created by: Sean Briggs) Ingredients:

1 can of Cutwater’s Tequila Paloma

5-7 blackberries

3 jalapeño slices

Tajin salt

Mint sprig Directions:

Start by rimming a Collins glass with tajin salt using half a lime. Then muddle a handful of blackberries and add a few jalapeño slices. Add crushed ice and top with a can of Cutwater Tequila Paloma. Garnish with blackberries and a mint sprig.

30. Sunrise in Oaxaca Source:Dos Hombres Mezcal 2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

2 Tbsp Grenadine

4 oz. Fresh Orange Juice Directions: Add Dos Hombres and orange juice with ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into Collins glass. Slowly pour in grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry. Enjoy the sunrise!

31. Surfside Source:Surfside I had Surfside for the first time a couple of years ago at an outdoor festival that must’ve been a blast because I can’t remember where it was. But what I do remember is how tasty Surfside was and the guy who sold me the drink said that the brand is part of Philadelphia’s Stateside Vodka brand. I’ve had plenty of RTDs and their lineup is among the tastiest I’ve had. Learn more here

32. Swift Cooler Source:Martell

2 parts ginger beer

2 parts pineapple juice

Glass- Collins

Method- Build in glass. Ice.

Garnish- Lime wedge 1.5 parts Martell Blue Swift 2 parts ginger beer2 parts pineapple juiceGlass- CollinsMethod- Build in glass. Ice.Garnish- Lime wedge

33. Take Me Away Source:Espolòn 1 full dropper Bittermens Tiki Bitters

1 dropper Saline

.25 parts Banana Liqueur

.5 parts Ancho Reyes Original Chile Liqueur

2 parts ESPOLÒN Anejo

Garnish: Orange over flame, left on top of cocktail Method: Stir All Ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain over large ice cube in rocks glass. Take orange peel, express, and leave on top of cocktail.

34. Two Uncles Source:Karl Franz Williams (created by Karl Franz Williams)

.5 oz

.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

.25 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz honey syrup (add just enough water to loosen the honey up so it flows)

top with 1.5oz Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey .5 oz Appleton Estate or similar Jamaican lightly aged rum.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice.25 oz pineapple juice.5 oz honey syrup (add just enough water to loosen the honey up so it flows)top with Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew – Original Combine all ingredients except UW in shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a long glass. Finish with Unclue Waithley’s and give a slight stir to incorporate the flavors.

35. Watermelon Margarita Source:Avion Ingredients:

2 oz Avión Cristalino

2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Crushed Watermelon Slices

1 oz Agave Nectar



Preparation:

Cut the watermelon flesh into small cubes and add it to your blender. Blend until smooth.

Next, take a shaker and add ice cubes followed by 2 oz of premium tequila Avión Silver, fresh lime juice, and the agave nectar. Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds. Then, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer over your blended watermelon juice in a glass filled with ice cubes. Stir well to combine all the flavors. For an extra kick of flavor, you can also add some salt on the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail mixture. Garnish with watermelon slices.