Steph Curry & The Golden State Warriors Came To Brooklyn & Crushed The Nets, Twitter Says They Are Back

Eviscerating a revamped Chicago Bulls team is one thing. Embarrassing one of the favorites to win the NBA championship is another. If we needed any indication that the Golden State Warriors were back, we got it Tuesday night (Nov.17). Steph Curry and his crew came through and crushed the Barclays Arena just like Snoop Dogg did in his visual for “New York, New York.”

The Golden State Warriors were clearly the alpha predators in the building and played with their food in the first half of the game. Things changed quickly when the Warriors easily turned up on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the third quarter, blowing the Nets away, with Steph Curry on the bench because of foul trouble. As a team, the Warriors have outscored teams by an absurd 124 points in the 14 games played this season.

Despite being in foul trouble, Curry still put on a show in the home of Biggie and JAY-Z, finishing with 37 points, shooting an efficient 12-for-19 from the field, including going 9-for-14 from 3-point range. Adding more insult to injury, Curry got insanely loud MVP chants in the Nets home arena, which he admitted was strange to hear. The building was also full of Warriors fans, giving New York Knicks fans more ammo to argue that the Nets are still just visitors.

Following the game, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash did not mince words about his team, saying, “Well, I just don’t think we’re in that category yet,” with the Warriors. “We got a lot of work to do. We’re trying to improve as a group, get better, and hopefully, we can find a way to overcome some of our deficiencies by the end of the year.”

The Nets are now 0-4 against contending teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors with this loss. Understandably the Nets are still trying to find their groove. At the same time, all-star point guard Kyrie Irving sits at home spending his time on Twitter and Instagram, sharing cryptic messages instead of getting vaccinated. We believe when it’s all said and done, the Nets will be where they should be, but will they be able to beat this Golden State Warrior team that has seemingly returned to championship form is another question.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty

Steph Curry & The Golden State Warriors Came To Brooklyn & Crushed The Nets, Twitter Says They Are Back was originally published on cassiuslife.com