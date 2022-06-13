HomeArts & Entertainment

Summer Jam Was Lit: Lil Baby Twin Son, Meek & Durk, Remy Ma + Busta Rhymes & Cardi B+ B-Lovee

 
lil baby, durk, meek mill, fivio, roddy rich summer jam

Source: Amir Gray / lil baby, durk, meek mill, fivio, roddy rich summer jam


Summer Jam was too LITTT!!!

First off, Lil Baby son is literally his twin! We caught hip walking from his trailer too the stage and his son is just too cute!

Now let’s get into concert details!

From Meek Mill walking out after Durk’s set and them basically performing Dreams and Nightmares together, to Cardi B popping out on B-Lovee’s set and really SHOOK IT!, Durk setting the stage off with “Don’t respond to shit with Von”, Lil Baby ripping the stage like a rock star, Fivio closing out as the King of NY bringing out Chloe Bailey and so much more.

Capella Grey even did a video drop on how lit Class of 2021 Concert was when he performed his song, “You Know My Body” for the first time with DreamDoll.

The crowd was too lit as everyone also played their respects to Pop Smoke and DJ Kay Slay.

Check it out below.

 

1. Meek Mill

2. Lil Baby & His Look Alike Son

3. Cardi B Pulled Up to B-Lovee Set!

4. Meek & Durk: Dreams and Nightmares

5. Lil Durk

6. Fivio Closed The Show & Bought Chloe Bailey Out!

7. Lil Baby

8. Roddy Ricch

9. Capella Grey Recapping Class of 2021 Concert

10. Lil Baby

11. Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, Papoose

12. MetLife Stadium Crowd

13. Fat Joe

14. Jadakiss

15. Dipset, Juelz Santana

16. Kimbella Supporting Her Man, Juelz Santana

