Summer Jam was too LITTT!!!

First off, Lil Baby son is literally his twin! We caught hip walking from his trailer too the stage and his son is just too cute!

Now let’s get into concert details!

From Meek Mill walking out after Durk’s set and them basically performing Dreams and Nightmares together, to Cardi B popping out on B-Lovee’s set and really SHOOK IT!, Durk setting the stage off with “Don’t respond to shit with Von”, Lil Baby ripping the stage like a rock star, Fivio closing out as the King of NY bringing out Chloe Bailey and so much more.

Capella Grey even did a video drop on how lit Class of 2021 Concert was when he performed his song, “You Know My Body” for the first time with DreamDoll.

The crowd was too lit as everyone also played their respects to Pop Smoke and DJ Kay Slay.

Summer Jam Was Lit: Lil Baby Twin Son, Meek & Durk, Remy Ma + Busta Rhymes & Cardi B+ B-Lovee was originally published on rnbphilly.com