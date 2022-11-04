The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The star-studded cast of

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

ascended upon the red carpet in London for the European premiere of the highly anticipated film.

Michaela Coel, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o were some of the stars that brought out their best attire for the big event. While chatting with the BBC on the red carpet, Coel, who plays Anika in the blockbuster movie, opened up about the cultural significance of staring in the iconic Marvel flick.

“The feeling it gives me, as a woman of color, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen,” the 35-year-old Brit said. “This cast gives me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.”

Coel’s smoldering confidence was on full display as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a custom Riccardo Tisci ensemble. The “I May Destroy You” actress’s chiseled muscles shined front and center as she served face and body in a lacy asymmetrical skirt that trailed down to the floor. Coel paired the look with a black bodysuit, black heels, and a fresh auburn buzzcut.

Black Panther blew fans away when the movie debuted in 2018, and it’s one of Marvel’s most profitable films. The action-packed superhero flick pulled in nearly 1.3 billion at the box office following its release. With the sequel set to debut on Nov. 11, some fans have been speculating whether the movie will have the same magic now that the story has lost its main character, Chadwick Boseman. The actor died in 2020 after a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer. The BBC noted that “Director Ryan Coogler came up with a plot that could reflect the 43-year-old’s death which Lupita Nyong’o said would “really resonate with people.” We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s look back at some of the beautiful fashion that graced the red carpet at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Euro premiere.

The Best Looks From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com