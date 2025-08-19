Listen Live
The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Published on August 19, 2025

LinkedIn has released its inaugural Top Colleges rankings, marking the first time the platform has ranked universities based on real alumni outcomes rather than prestige. As part of the rollout, LinkedIn spotlighted a Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), recognizing schools whose graduates excel in landing jobs, building networks, and advancing professionally.

Why This Ranking Stands Out

Unlike traditional lists that rely on surveys or school-reported data, LinkedIn’s methodology draws directly from its platform, tracking how quickly graduates land jobs, how often recruiters reach out, and how alumni networks support advancement. The company says this approach offers a clearer picture of the return on investment for a degree.

What It Means for Students

For students weighing college options this fall, the HBCU list provides a data-driven look at long-term career outcomes. Beyond financial aid packages, the ranking highlights early job placement, internship access, and alumni networks that can accelerate career growth.

What It Means for Campuses and Employers

  • Recruiting pipelines: Employers may expand outreach to campuses where data shows strong alumni traction.

  • Alumni engagement: With networks playing a central role, mentoring and on-campus recruiting are likely to become even more crucial.

  • Transparency: Outcome-focused rankings push schools to prove career mobility alongside academic excellence.

1. Howard University

2. Morehouse College

3. Spelman College

4. North Carolina A&T State University

5. Hampton University

6. Tuskegee University

7. Florida A&M University (FAMU)

8. Clark Atlanta University

9. Xavier University of Louisiana

10. Morgan State University

