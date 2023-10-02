Here Are The Top Rap Songs For Every Month Of 2023

2023 is coming to an end, and for some fans of Hip Hop and rap music, it’s been a long year.
But it’s not over just yet!
Some music lovers may describe 2023 as a rough year for rap. The first Number 1 rap song to chart at the peak position on Billboard didn’t come until Latto’s Seven dropped in July. Also in July, the first Number 1 rap album, which was Pink Tape from Lil Uzi Vert, hit DSPs as well.
In contrast, in 2022, six rap albums and two rap songs hit Number 1 by as early as June.
However, just because the charts have turned out a little different this year that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been any heat!
Keep scrolling to check out the top rap records for each month of 2023. And stay tuned because we’ll also be unveiling the biggest rap albums for 2023 in the near future!
This list was put together using charting information from Billboard. The duration of each record sitting in the top spot of the Rap charts is listed at the top of each description.
1. Drake & 21 Savage ‘Rich Flex’, January 1 – February 18
2. Lil Uzi Vert ‘Just Wanna Rock’, February 25 – March 11
3. Nicki Minaj ‘Red Ruby The Sleeve’, March 18
4. Coi Leray ‘Players’, March 25 – April 15
5. Drake ‘Search & Rescue’, April 22
6. Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj ‘Princess Diana’, April 29
7. Toosii ‘Favorite Song’, May 13 – May 20, June 3
8. Lil Durk & J. Cole ‘All My Life’, May 27, June 10 – July 15
9. Gunna ‘FukUMean’, July 29 – August 5, August 19 – August 26
10. Travis Scott & Drake ‘Meltdown’, August 12
11. Doja Cat ‘Paint The Town Red’, September 2 – September 30
