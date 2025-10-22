Listen Live
Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Published on October 22, 2025

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator is without a doubt a top draw as a musical act currently but before his current superstardom, the founding member of the Odd Future collective hedged his bets on being offensive as possible. With some of T’s older posts resurfacing across social media, fans are placing the rapper, singer, and producer on the cancel train.

Tyler, The Creator has long moved beyond his zanier days with Odd Future, toning down some of the harsh language and imagery that launched the crew to online infamy and spawned a new generation of acts who were inspired by the prodigqous lyrics of Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, and others in the crew.

Related Stories

Many of the social media posts appeared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, and they were anti-Black, misogynistic in tone, and sometimes violent. It appears that fans are noticing the artist born Tyler Okonma is combing through social media to delete some of his past offenses, but eagle-eyed fans have caught some of those messages before the California star got to them.

In fairness, Tyler, The Creator seemed to have moved on from the inherently online persona he wielded in his earlier days although some of that acerbic wit and bite still exits in his posts and music.

On X and BlueSky, reactions to Tyler’s old posts are all over the map. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

