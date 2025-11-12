Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals and Special Deals for Heroes Across Dallas

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA Veterans Day. honor heroes, Holiday concept

Source: ConceptualArt / Getty

 

Today is Veterans Day and resturants as well as businesses in the  Dallas-area are honoring those who’ve served by offering free meals, special discounts, and exclusive deals. Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a well-deserved thank-you across the city. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food, arcade fun, tacos, or a sweet treat, here’s your guide to where to eat free or save big this Veterans Day 2025 in Dallas.

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals and Special Deals for Heroes Across Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

1. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Veterans with the choice of one of two DINE-IN specials on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, from 4 PM to CLOSE!

Free* Dinner-Cut Pork Chop: *For our honored veterans: enjoy one complimentary 32 oz. Dinner-cut Pork Chop on Tuesday, November 11 when accompanied by a guest purchasing one full-priced dinner entrée for DINE-IN service only

 3 Course Menu for $39: Veterans are eligible for a 3-course Military Menu for only $39, featuring a selection of Perry’s Signature items, available on Veterans Day for DINE-IN service only from 4 PM to Close.

For veterans dining with other veterans or alone, receive a Dinner-cut Pork Chop for half-off original price.

Menu Upon Request Only. Reservations are required. All United States active or former military with a military ID or official record showing US military service and a reservation are eligible. Limit one special per veteran.

2. Torchy’s Tacos

Offering Veterans & active US Military a complimentary taco and fountain drink this Veteran’s Day! Offer valid in-store only on Tuesday, 11/11, with proof of military service.

3. Outback Steakhouse

FREE Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrées, and dessert when you dine in restaurant. for select menu items on the Aussie 3-Course Menu at participating Outback Steakhouse locations in the US. Available for dine-in only. Military ID required to redeem offer

4. Ruby Tuesday

Enjoy a FREE Garden Bar entree or add-on with valid I.D. using the code VETERANS25. And since it’s Tuesday, get a $6.99 burger or sandwich with fries and add-on the Garden Bar for FREE

5. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

FREE Red’s Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members who dine in with us on Tuesday, 11/11

6. Pluckers

Pluckers proudly serves veterans and active-duty military a free meal on November 11. Present a valid ID or veteran status. Meal includes an entrée, side, and non alcoholic beverage up to $16 value. Dine-in only. Veteran designation or Military ID required. Not good with other offers.

7. O’Charley’s

All Veterans and Active Duty Military  enjoy a complimentary meal. Just choose any option from the all-new Daily Dinner Deals Menu. Available when you dine-in with us from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

8. Main Event

Veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a FREE cheeseburger with fries and 30 minutes of game play. 11/11 only!

9. Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free meal from our Veterans Day menu with proof of service. Beverage not included. Dine-in only. No coupon required. Cannot be combined with any other offers, including the 10% off Military Discount. Valid 11/11/25, from 11am – 3pm. Only at participating locations

10. Kona Grill

Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with a complimentary entrée (up to $49). Dine-in only. Must show valid military or veteran ID/status. Food only, alcohol excluded. One-time use. Cannot be combined with other offers, including happy hour.

11. IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on November 11. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants nationwide.

12. Hooters

All Veterans eat free from a select menu

13. Golden Corral

Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 4pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

14. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Stop by in restaurant on 11/11 to pick up your combo meal card and enjoy a free combo meal. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. One time use. Valid from 11/11/2025-12/31/2025

15. Cracker Barrel

On November 11, veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID get a free Sunrise Pancake Special.

16. Circle K

On November 11, veterans get one free medium hot or iced coffee. The one-day-only offer is available at participating U.S. locations, and customers can redeem theirs by showing a valid military ID at purchase.

17. Chipotle

On November 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who order an entrée in-restaurant and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free. The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees

18. Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal on November 11 at all participating restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Military ID required to redeem offer.

19. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

On November 11, active-duty and retired military dining in at BJ’s with a valid military ID will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. And from November 12 through December 31, guests with a valid military ID who dine in and purchase an entrée will receive a free Appetizer Bounce Back to enjoy on a future visit.

20. Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Veteran and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

21. Dave & Buster’s

Veterans get a free entree (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veterans ID card on November 11.

22. Denny’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free Original Grand Slam on November 11 from 5am to 12pm. Must show valid Military ID or DD214. 

23. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

On November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a free Pulled Pork Sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout with a valid military ID, limit one per guest for the day.

24. Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut on November 11. Limit one per guest while supplies last. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using the Dunkin’ Mobile App. 

25. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) on November 11. Guests can enjoy their complimentary coffee in-bakery, through the mobile app, or online using code FREECOFFEE. No purchase is required.

26. In-N-Out Burger

On November 11, veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard receive a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. Present proof of military service.

27. Lazy Dog Restaurants

Active-duty military, discharged, retired or reserve get a free Fireside Favorite on November 11

28. Little Caesars

On November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

29. Olive Garden

On November 11, Olive Garden will offer each veteran and current member of the military who dines in a free entrée from a special menu. Simply show proof of military service.

30. Piada Italian Street Food

On November 11, active-duty service members and veterans are invited to enjoy a free entrée. Guests can receive any regular-sized chef menu entrée with protein by presenting a valid military ID and mentioning the offer at checkout.

31. Shake Shack

Active military personnel and veterans get a free Big Shack on November 11, while supplies last. Show a valid military ID at any participating Shack nationwide.

32. Smoothie King

On November 11, active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free 20oz smoothie at participating locations nationwide — no purchase necessary. The offer is available from 12–3pm and includes three patriotic picks: Strawberry X-Treme (red), Slim-N-Trim Vanilla (white), and Blueberry Heaven (blue).

33. Texas Roadhouse

At participating locations, veterans and military members can get a free Texas Roadhouse meal voucher on November 11, redeemable in-restaurant or for carry-out through May 30, 2026.

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
30:17

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

11 Items

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

15 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live