Atlanta has generated thousands on thousands of hits throughout the year. Artists like T.I., Jeezy, Outkast, Migos & many more have had the clubs in a headlock. We also can’t forget about Crime Mob Knock If You Buck now!! Check out the full bracket. We want to know what song is THE Atlanta theme song.
Check out some of our favorite ATL anthems below!
Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Outkast – Player’s Ball
2. T.I. – What you know
3. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz – Get Low (feat. Ying Yang Twins)
4. Goodie Mob – Dirty South
5. Pastor Troy – No Mo Play In G.A.
6. Kris Kross – Jump
7. Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna
8. Waka Flocka Flame – O Let’s Do It
9. Young Dro – Shoulder Lean (feat. T.I.)
10. Rich Gang ft. Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan – Lifestyle
11. UNK – WALK IT OUT VIDEO
12. Shop Boyz – Party Like A Rock Star
13. Future – March Madness
