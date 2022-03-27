Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Oscars might have been a bit too Black this year—and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing at all. Chris Rock was lobbing jokes while presenting an award, and after a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith and proceeded to walk on stage and slap fire out of the comedian.

The audio went silent, but if you looked closely you could hear Rock mouth “Will Smith smacked the sh*t out of me.” When the camera panned to Smith, it looked like he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” While Twitter asked if it was a stunt or real (Will & Jada are always on these e-streets after all), international footage confirmed that no acting was involved.

And while Twitter was reacting, and missing a great speech by Questlove for in the process, the question was, what if Will Smith wins. But before, we’ll give Sean “Love” Combs for trying to diffuse the situation.

Well actually, with Samuel Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta presenting, Smith indeed won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal or Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. In his speech, a teary-eyed Smith laid it all out, starting with “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…” He also made sure to apologize to the Academy for what he did, but definitely didn’t apologize to Chris Rock, though.

He said, ” want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech.

Twitter is currently debating on whether or not Will was in the wrong. We’re not saying he was right or wrong, but we understand. Peep some of the reactions below and in the gallery.

