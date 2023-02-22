Will Smith’s apology tour is over, and he’s ready to make jokes again.
The actor is making light of his infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in his latest post to TikTok by taking part in a new trend. In the stitched video, another TikTok user poses an idea to make your life more interesting.
Subsequently, Smith eventually apologized, saying he was “deeply remorseful,” and resigned from the Academy after declining the group’s previous request to do so. He’s now banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years.
“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com
