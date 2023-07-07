Streamed: Cardi B Hops on FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2,” Lil Tjay Connects With YoungBoy NBA For “Project Walls” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

FendiDa Rappa f. Cardi B — “Point Me 2”

Cardi B continues a strong feature streak with a new release. After linking up with GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”) and Latto (“Put It On Da Floor Again”), the Bronx bombshell brings forth another banger. This time around, Bardi teams up with rising artist FendiDa Rappa for “Point Me 2.”

Fedi kicks things off in the first verse. “In my city we get lit, that’s where the movies at,” she raps. And shortly after that, Cardi B enters with a booming second verse. “They don’t be doin’ sh-t / and I’m ready with receipts, I be proving sh-t,” she raps. “I blow 50 racks in Target on some stupid sh-t.”

Cardi is beaming about the track on social media. “I’m just so happy,” she says. “I’m so happy because this is one of my favorite songs. This is gonna be that song that’s gonna turn up the clubs. I know it. It’s just too lit.”

The song’s Michelle Parker-directed music video starts off in a massage parlor. Then, the action quickly picks up with fast-paced cuts, high-energy dancing, and plenty of twerking as Cardi and Fendi go back and forth.

Lil Tjay f. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — “Project Walls”

Lil Tjay taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again for an introspective new collaboration, “Project Walls.” The track allows both emcees to reflect on their rise from humble beginnings and their newfound success.

Firstly, Tjay jumpstarts the record with thoughts on the come up but also on another grim reality. “Roaches, project walls / Dead broke, I seen all,” Tjay raps. “Tryna change my life; Damn near tried it all / Know son want me dead / Locked up in the feds / I strive for better.”

Next, NBA YoungBoy comes in for the second verse and follows Tjay’s lead thematically. “Those just federal walls,” he raps. “I’ve seen that before / I’m so gone, on God, I don’t cry no more.”

Tjay celebrated the song’s release and announced his upcoming album, 222. “In a world full of chaos, I’m just trynna leave my mark,” he says. “2 years in the making, appreciate y’all for all the love and support.”

222 is due next week.

Lil Baby — “Merch Madness”

Lil Baby focuses his energy on charitable acts with the release of his newest single and music video, “Merch Madness.”

“Ain’t too good to give, my cup been runnin’ over,” Baby raps on the track. “Make these millions for the kids, I gotta turn it over.”

Baby recently shot the song’s sleek visual in Harlem, New York’s Frederick Douglass Academy. It begins with a heartwarming and star-studded final day of school. Next, we also see all sorts of familiar faces taking photos with fans.

Fellow Hip-Hop figures DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, and Meek Mill appear in the clip. Athletes like Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Chris Paul, Russell Wilson and more also lend a hand.

“Merch madness, I done took it global / Jumped back in my bag and this one for the culture,” Baby raps. He’s referring to Fanatics’ “Merch Madness” gear giveaway, which took place around the country. The company’s CEO, Michael Rubin, also appears in the video.

Logic — “Noell”

Logic is celebrating his wife, Brittney Noell, with the release of his newest single, “Noell,” which showcases the rapper’s singing side as a melodic ode to his lover.

“All I ever really needed was a reason, reason to fall,” he sings. “You don’t gotta talk, you don’t gotta say a word / I don’t gotta say a word.”

Logic and Brittney married in 2019, according to People. The couple has one child and another bundle of joy coming soon.

Beyond that, Bobby Tarantino says there is a lot of music rolling in soon, as well. “So so so so so much on the way,” he recently told fans. “I been sitting on all this music for too long! Get ready! But first my little baby is on the way! Then it’s on and singles until then!”

