Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals A New Look Ahead Of Winning 100m In US Championship

Sha’Carri Richardson ditched her signature orange locs ahead of her big 100m win!

Published on July 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
The Prefontaine Classic

Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson is back and better than ever – and with a brand new look!

The 23-year-old track and field star shocked onlookers during the U.S. Track and Field Championships over the weekend when she tossed her signature orange wig ahead of her big 100m championship race. In a now-viral video, the athlete was shown prepping for the race with her bright orange wig tied in a ponytail. However, when the sports announcers began to announce her on the screen, the beauty immediately took the wig off and tossed it to the ground behind her, revealing her natural heir which was braided underneath and styled in an ombre color, starting off black at her roots and gradually turning platinum blonde.

Following her big reveal the athlete took on first place during the 100m race with a stunning time of 10.82 seconds. This big win secured Richardson the national title and helped pave her way to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics – a big feat following her controversial suspension from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC.

However, now Richardson is ready to push forward, explaining, “I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’m here to stay,” she said. “I’m not back. I’m better,” in a recent interview following her big win.

DON’T MISS…

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

 

Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals A New Look Ahead Of Winning 100m In US Championship  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close