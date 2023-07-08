Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals A New Look Ahead Of Winning 100m In US Championship

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson is back and better than ever – and with a brand new look!

The 23-year-old track and field star shocked onlookers during the U.S. Track and Field Championships over the weekend when she tossed her signature orange wig ahead of her big 100m championship race. In a now-viral video, the athlete was shown prepping for the race with her bright orange wig tied in a ponytail. However, when the sports announcers began to announce her on the screen, the beauty immediately took the wig off and tossed it to the ground behind her, revealing her natural heir which was braided underneath and styled in an ombre color, starting off black at her roots and gradually turning platinum blonde.

Following her big reveal the athlete took on first place during the 100m race with a stunning time of 10.82 seconds. This big win secured Richardson the national title and helped pave her way to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics – a big feat following her controversial suspension from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC.

However, now Richardson is ready to push forward, explaining, “I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’m here to stay,” she said. “I’m not back. I’m better,” in a recent interview following her big win.

