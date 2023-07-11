Author and ‘Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper has officially submitted his bid for 2024 US senate race. Jeff Johnson the Rickey Smiley Morning Show breaks down the details you need to know.
Harper’s first-ever run for office will be with the Democratic party in Michigan. Though many only see him as an entertainer, “there are few people in [the] celebrity community that have been public servants as much as Hill Harper” (as told by Jeff).
The highly-anticipated race is hard to predict, as Michigan’s Senate seat flipped from Republican in 2016 to Democratic just four years later in 2020. Representative Elissa Slotkin is foreseeably going to be his biggest competition. The election will be held on November 5, 2024.
“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards,” Harper told the Detroit News, according to Politico.com.
Watch Full Announcement Video Below:
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
The Real ‘West 2024’? Cornel West Announces His Presidential Run For The People’s Party
Joe Biden’s Campaign Promo Officially Announces Reelection Bid [WATCH VIDEO]
Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-election In Chicago; Black Twitter Goes IN
Hill Harper Enters 2024 Senate Race in Michigan [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
National Bikini Day: 21 Times Black Queens Served BAWDY!
-
21 Times Keke Palmer Was Unapologetically Hot On Instagram
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances
-
Get Ready To LOL: ‘Good Burger 2’ Announced More Cast Members Like Lil Rel Howery