Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]

Billionaire R&B superstar Rihanna reportedly goes into labor this morning in Los Angeles, and is expecting her second child any moment.

She revealed her second pregnancy at the highly-anticipated 2023 Super Bowl half-time performance. Rihanna has since hinted at the gender of baby number two being a girl, as she’s been seen publicly shopping for pastel pink infant clothes.

She and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, had a son in May 2022, whose name was just recently revealed as RZA Athelston Mayers. His name is seemingly inspired by American rapper and leader of hip hop group Wu Tang. Rza is both artists first child.

The couple has allegedly specially decorated a $5,000 per night birthing suite for the birth of their second baby. Sources say that security is swarming the entire shut-down wing of the hospital to ensure a comfortable and safe delivery.

