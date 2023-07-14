Lil Durk Missed ESPYs Performance After Hospitalization For Severe Dehydration & Exhaustion

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne wasn’t the only electric performance supposed to go down at the 2023 ESPYs.

Fellow rapper Lil Durk was supposed to take the stage, but after suffering from dehydration and exhaustion last week, he was a no-show at the awards and several shows in Europe.

The health scare occurred in Ohio, and doctors informed his team that it was more serious than initially predicted, and he was admitted immediately. He’s still not been cleared by medical professionals to perform yet and told TMZ Sports that as soon as he’s in better health from all the constant traveling, he hopes to get back on the road and perform for his fans.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion,” he said in a statement. “Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

The Chicago native clearly isn’t slowing down, as he’s still got a bunch of shows on the docket, with the first being at Rolling Loud Miami before heading up the east coast on a 10-show run.

Despite Durk missing out on the ESPYs, the show still had its big moments that, included Angel Reese controversially winning the Best Breakthrough Athlete of the Year after trash-talking Caitlin Clark while her LSU Tigers won the Women’s National Championship.

LeBron James also ended all the retirement rumors he started after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

“I don’t care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor,” James said on stage. “The real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

Lil Durk Missed ESPYs Performance After Hospitalization For Severe Dehydration & Exhaustion was originally published on cassiuslife.com