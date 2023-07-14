The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had the best mother daughter date earlier this weekend when the beauties stepped out for the night out at Brooklyn Central Library, where Jay-Z was celebrating his Book of HOV exhibition.

For their night out, the Renaissance star stole the show when she wore a curve hugging bright orange dress by designer LaQuan Smith. The two-piece ensemble featured a lace button up shirt which she wore over a pencil skirt which was covered in matching lace fabric.

The star wore her hair in a high ponytail that fell in waves behind her. She accessorized the look with a small gold purse and gold heels.

Her pre-teen daughter, Blue Ivy rocked a contrasting blue dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder necklace with a high skirt. The Grammy winner accessorized the denim look pair of fashionable sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a small blue purse with a long strap.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off the mother daughter looks while also showing off her husband’s exhibition and some shots from inside the library. Check out the now viral post below.

We just love seeing this fashionable mother daughter duo together!

RELATED

Beyoncé Left Us Speechless In An Iris Van Herpen Dress During Her Latest Tour Stop

Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out To Her Famous Son

Jay-Z’s Mom Opens Up About The Joys Of Being Blue Ivy’s Grandma

RELATED

Beyoncé Left Us Speechless In An Iris Van Herpen Dress During Her Latest Tour Stop

Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out To Her Famous Son

Jay-Z’s Mom Opens Up About The Joys Of Being Blue Ivy’s Grandma

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Have A Mother Daughter Date At The Book Of HOV Exhibition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com