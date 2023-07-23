Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Dining In LA

Rihanna continues to change the game with her trendy maternity style!
The mother to be was spotted on the scene over the weekend in her favorite Los Angeles restaurant, Georgio Baldi, where she looked as glamorous as ever. The expectant mother carried her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in her arms while rocking crop top, light wash denim jeans and a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it.
Rih Rih accessorized her look with black boots, a silver necklace and rocked her hair in two braided pigtails. The Fenty Beauty billionaire and mogul looked as stunning as ever as she proudly exposed her growing baby bump before entering the Italian hot spot with her 1-year-old son in her arms. Of course, baby RZA matched his mom’s fly rocked a pair of jeans and a matching denim jacket.
Celebrity photographer Steven Potts captured the Grammy award winning beauty and her baby boy entering the restaurant, and shared all of the photos to his Instagram page here.
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky started dating in 2020 and announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2022. Shortly after, the stylish couple welcomed baby RZA in May of that same year.
Rihanna then stunned fans once again during her Super Bowl halftime performance this past February when she revealed she was pregnant again, her second with her boo A$AP Rocky. Although Rihanna’s beau wasn’t present in the photos during the beauty’s night out, we’re sure the proud papa wasn’t too far behind.
Beauties, what do you think about Rihanna’s pregnant glow?
