A Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry Could be Coming

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy predicted Republicans will gather enough evidence soon to mount an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

The House Oversight Committee has discovered more potential wrongdoing from the Bidens while Joe Biden was Vice President. Hunter “capitalized” on a financial relationship with a Romanian national, who was later convicted on corruption charges.

In June, the Bidens received more than $1 million in 17 increments. This is according to House Oversight Committee’s Chairman, James Comer. McCarthy added to Comer’s comments on Monday saying that 16 of those 17 payments went to what he described as “Biden shell companies” while President Biden was vice president.

“When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about [Hunter’s] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true,” McCarthy said on “Hannity.”

McCarthy continued on emphasizing about how the evidence against Joe and Hunter is piling up. He described the two IRS investigators who testified before Congress last week as “some of the most credible” to come forward. FBI form 1023 was cited by McCarthy, which told the bureau that Biden was paid $5 million by a Burisma executive while he was vice president and while Hunter was on the board.

The evidence continues to pile up, and McCarthy along with the rest of congress is not done. “We wouldn’t know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority. We’ve only followed where the information has taken us – this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.” said McCarthy.

It feels like only a matter of time before an impeachment inquiry is officially launched. To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on everything going on in the Biden investigation, click the link below.

