Fenty Beauty And Model Jazzelle Join Forces For An Inclusive Collaboration

Fenty Beauty and Jazelle are on a mission to create beauty for all. The famous beauty brand by renowned artist Rihanna has linked up with the model and influencer to bring the world the limited-edition Fenty Beauty x Jazzelle Collection.

Rihanna and Jazzelle are both artists who advocate for self-expression. Their avant-garde style has inspired many, and they are now merging their unique vibes to bring the world popping, universal colors that can match almost any makeup mood. The Fenty Beauty x Jazzelle Collection features never-before-seen shades. It has two complementary sets that allow you to recreate Jazzelle’s look or create your own.

The XXXTRA Hawt Face, Eye, & Lip set is packed with essentials in a summer swag bag that consists of a new fiery Stunna Lip Paint, inspired by Jazzelle, in burnt-orange red, a chocolate brown matte Flyliner Longwear Pencil Eyeliner, pure champagne gold sparkle Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Royal Icing, and sun-kissed orange sheen Match Stix Shimmer Skin Stick in Chili Mango.

The XXXTRA Icy Face, Eye, & Lip set features chill looks in a cool blue bag. Items such as the new Flyliner Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Baby Blue$, pure platinum sparkle Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!, clear Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer, and soft baby pink Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin are included in this bag.

Each set costs $79 and is available at FentyBeauty.com for a limited time.

