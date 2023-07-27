Drake’s Emotional On-Stage Tribute to His Mom [WATCH]

Drake and his mother, Sandi Graham, both get emotional on stage as he performs an ode to her at his Madison Square Garden concert.

During Tuesday’s NYC performance, the Canada-born rapper brought his mother on stage to serenade her with ‘Look What You’ve Done‘. The song details the relationships that helped him rise to fame and supported him early in his career. He recalls the good, bad, and ugly of his life prior to fame and especially highlights his mother in many of the lyrics. The record is a hit from his studio album ‘Take Care‘, which won a Grammy for Best Rap Album album in 2013.

A “young drake” look-a-like has appeared on this particular set since the beginning of the It’s All A Blur Tour, so Sandi’s surprise appearance was a shock to the audience.

Lyrics:

“And your back hurt, and your neck hurt, and you smoking heavy

And I sit next to you, and I lecture you because those are deadly

And then you ash it, and we argue about spending money on bullshit

And you tell me I’m just like my father, my one button, you push it

Now it’s, “Fuck you, I hate you, I’ll move out in a heartbeat”

Then I leave out and you call me, tell me that you sorry”

He seems to get choked up as he finishes the verse, before giving his mom a heartwarming embrace.

Drake, born Aubrey Graham, began his entertainment career on the teen drama series Degrassi before trying his hand at music.

Like he said in the song…”It all worked out!”

