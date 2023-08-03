The new law comes after recent incidents regarding street takeovers by street racers in DFW and Austin.
Governor Abbott has signed two laws to combat street takeovers:
House Bill 1442 gives law enforcement and prosecutors new powers to investigate organized street racing and takeover events around the state. According to Abbott, it adds two new charges to the organized criminal activity statute: reckless driving exhibition and highway racing. Vehicles and contraband used in the conduct of crimes can also be seized by law enforcement. It takes effect on September 1.
House Bill 2899 authorizes the rapid removal and impoundment of vehicles implicated in a street takeover. This is already the case.
“Both of these laws will protect Texans from dangerous and illegal street racing,” Abbott stated during a press conference.
Street racing is not only illegal, it usually ends in someone being hurt. The other end of a viral social media video is someone seriously injured or killed. If you witness a street race, you can report it to authorities immediately.
The post Street Racing Is Illegal, New Laws Take Effect September 1st appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Street Racing Is Illegal, New Laws Take Effect September 1st was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ice Spice’s “Deli” Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Reactions Explode on Social Media
-
CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
AFAF: I Gifted My "Work Husband" $5K Without Telling My Real Hubby!