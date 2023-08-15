Pharrell Williams Talks Louis Vuitton Creative Director Appointment In ‘GQ’: ‘I Never Thought That It Would Be Me’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams is a fashion god on the September cover of GQ. In the feature, the Virginia Beach native reveals that he was surprised to be appointed Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director and divulges his creative process for the iconic brand.

Pharrell Williams Talks Working With Louis Vuitton In GQ

Pharrell Williams has owned his style since he stepped on the music scene. He and his collaborator, Chad Hugo, changed the music industry with their unorthodox rap group, The Neptunes. Their unique musical perspective quickly became sought after by huge artists like Jay Z, The Clipse, Kelis, Jermaine Dupri, and more. Not only did they produce some of the hottest songs, but they also set trends with their skateboard-esque fashions. After dominating the industry with their one-of-a-kind vibes in music and style, Williams later developed a streetwear label, Billionaire Boys Club (BBC), with Japanese fashion designer Nigo, the brand director for Kenzo.

Fast forward years later, and the “Happy” singer’s swag and ability to forecast fads have catapulted him into the Louis Vuitton Creative Director’s chair. “It wasn’t an interview or anything, recalls Williams. “It was like, ‘Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?’ I’m looking at the water and I’m just like, ‘What?’” The Grammy award-winning artist strongly believed Louis Vuitton would choose his friend and business partner Nigo to head their brand. “He’s my hero, he’s my brother, and he’s the general. I’ve been championing him for a minute. And whenever me and Alexandre talk about LV, we would always just talk about different people. I’ve always been in the background, just advising. I never thought that it would be me,” explains Williams.

Pharrell Williams Designs For Himself

Williams Louis Vuitton designs consist of the restructured Speedy 25 bag that now features supple leather and bright colors. He also developed the Damoflage print, plus more. When asked what his design process is, Williams states that he creates with himself in mind. “I look at myself like I’m the real customer. So I design for what it is that I want and what I’m going to need,” stated the music producer.

GQ’s September issue, on newsstands August 29. Click here to read the entire article.

Pharrell Williams Talks Louis Vuitton Creative Director Appointment In ‘GQ’: ‘I Never Thought That It Would Be Me’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com