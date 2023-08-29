Chrisean Rock Reveals Her Baby’s Gender With Fashion Nova Slay. She’s Having A Boy!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is having a baby boy!

The real-life Baddies star announced the gender of her baby on Aug. 29 with a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

According to Chrisean Rock’s post, the set of pictures is the last before her baby boy arrives. The Baltimore native is said to be due any day now.

The carousel featured multiple shots of Chrisean Rock giving ‘sexy mama’ in Fashion Nova gear. The first outfit she rocked was a two-piece plisse fabric pants set with an exaggerated hot pink top. The second was a dark denim suit with an oversized pullover and mini-skirt.

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, previewed pictures of her baby boy in between the fashion slays. Her sonogram showed the cutest baby face shot, and a phone video showed the starlet tearing up while receiving gifts.

Chrisean Rock’s post was emotional and adorable. Fans, celebrities, family members, and friends took to the new mommy’s comment section to show love for her and her new baby boy.

“Omggg I’m bout to cry looking at all these so freaking beautiful Mama Rock I knew you was having a boy you deserve it so you know how it feels to be loved unconditionally enjoy your delivery when it’s time and all the bundle of joys with your BabyBoy your Blessed!” said one commenter. “Girl u are beautiful pregnant ,” said another.

Chrisean Rock often shares on and off camera about the emotional toll of her pregnancy, her baby’s father, Blueface, and her mental state. She’s publicly doubted her ability to mother, questioned whether or not she should have her baby, and admitted wanting to make personal changes in the future.

It’s no secret that these admittances have taken a lot out of the reality star, who first came on the scene in 2020. But Chrisean Rock’s authenticity draws people to her and her story. We were rooting for her before and continue to root for her now.

See Chrisean Rock’s newest Instagram post about her baby boy below. Congratulations, Chrisean Rock!

Chrisean Rock Reveals Her Baby’s Gender With Fashion Nova Slay. She’s Having A Boy! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com