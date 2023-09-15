BET+ Adds Erica Campbell, Michelle Williams & More To Season 2 Of ‘Kingdom Business’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

BET+ announced new cast members for its Season 2 return of “Kingdom Business” this Fall. The original drama series adds artists Erica Campbell and Michelle Williams are amongst the talent that will appear in the upcoming season. Read more details inside.

The streaming platform announced the “Kingdom Business” season two premiere with all new cast members, including Campbell, Williams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton, Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Naomi Raine. These stars will appear in the second season of the hit music-driven drama series.

“Kingdom Business” is set to pick up after an intense finale cliffhanger with a kingdom in chaos. In the aftermath of last season’s tragedy with Bishop Jordan (Michael Beach), Denita Jordan (Yolanda Adams) tries to protect her kingdom at all costs. New scandalous revelations complicate Rbel’s (Serayah) journey toward redemption as the Jordan family fights for their Gospel record label, their legacy, and even their lives. Denita battles medical and legal woes, while Rbel struggles to secure justice for her slain best friend Dani and escape her own demons. As family members reunite, new alliances form, and old secrets surface.

Series Regulars Yolanda Adams, Serayah, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, Michael Jai White, and Michael Beach are set to return for Season 2.

The official series description:

“Kingdom Business” explores the gospel music industry through the multiple lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. This season, the scandalous antecedent events of lust, love, and denial have caused a kingdom in chaos! In defense of their faith-filled legacy, the Jordan family fights for their gospel record label, their positions in the church, and even their lives. All the while, disgraced gospel phenom, Rbel, struggles to secure justice for Dani and escape her own demons. As family members reunite, new alliances form, and old secrets surface…Rbel searches for answers, and Denita battles to retain her gospel throne.

Stay tuned for the upcoming season of “Kingdom Business” coming to BET+ Nov. 2.

BET+ Adds Erica Campbell, Michelle Williams & More To Season 2 Of ‘Kingdom Business’ was originally published on globalgrind.com