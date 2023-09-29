Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43

Zoleka Mandela passed away of cancer Monday evening at the age of 43. The granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela, was surrounded by friends and family in her final moments.
Zoleka Mandela is seen as an inspiration for detailing her cancer treatment and her history of drug addiction. She has raised “awareness about cancer prevention” as well as “breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease”.
Learn More About South Africa Here
Zoleka was the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela’s second wife, Winnie and was only 10 when her grandfather was released from prison in 1990 after 27 years in detention. Nelson Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95. Through Mr Mandela’s legacy Zoleka stood up for the betterment of her community. After her 13-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident in 2010 she campaigned for better road safety. She later lost a son who was born prematurely. She is survived by four children who she loved very much!
Zoleka was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32. She was in remission after receiving treatment but the illness later returned. In 2022 she confirmed that she had cancer in her liver and lungs, it then spread to other organs.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying… I don’t want to die,” she posted on Instagram in August 2022.
In an interview with Kaya FM in April, Ms Mandela said: “I’m learning to be okay with my eventuality.” In her autobiography ‘When Hope Whispers’, she documents her emotionally inspirational story. Rest In Heaven Zoleka Mandela!
Also See: 10 Misconceptions About The Continent of Africa
Also See: Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
Also See: African Countries US Citizens Can Travel To Without A Visa
READ MORE:
- How Did Gangsta Boo Die? Accidental Drug Overdose Confirmed By Autopsy Report
- Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died From Complications Giving Birth
- RIP William Spriggs: Tributes Pour In For Chief AFL-CIO Economist And Noted Howard University Professor
- Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age 83
- Former World And Olympic Sprint Champion Tori Bowie Dies At 32
- Tributes Pour In For Harry Belafonte After Legendary Actor And Activist Dies At 96
- Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
- Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Tiki Torch Marcher Dies By Suicide Just Before His Drug Trafficking Trial
- Rickey Smiley Mourns The Loss Of His Son Brandon
- Fred White, Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 67
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai