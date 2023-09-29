Get Yo President! Biden Calls LL Cool J “Boy” At Congressional Black Caucus

IKYFL! We’re all human and make mistakes, but to be the President of the United States and make THIS kind of slip up in front of a predominantly black audience- is pretty embarrassing. This year the Congressional Black Caucus was held September 20-24 in Washington, D.C. and the recipients for the Phoenix Awards included hip-hop icons LL Cool J and MC Lyte.

Well, during President Joe Biden’s speech to recognize the artists for their contributions, he not only stuttered to say “LL Cool J”, but he also slipped and used the word “boy” to make a light joke. Historically, the word was used to refer to black men even in their 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s to intentionally offend and infantilize them.

Biden quickly replaced the term “man” to continue his statement, but the internet gave him no grace. MC Lyte however came to his defense to express how she felt it was an honest mistake.

