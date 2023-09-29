Actor Who Played Lotto In Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Passes Away

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When Eminem’s debut film 8 Mile premiered back in 2002 it introduced us to a few interesting characters and rappers that have stood with us these past two decades, but unfortunately, one of the film’s standout actors passed away this week.

On Monday (Sept. 25), Mickey Factz took to his IG page to reveal that Nashawn Breedlove aka Lotto from 8 Mile had passed away. Though he didn’t say exactly when or what the cause of death was, Factz spoke from the heart in the caption of the post, which featured a clip from the cult classic Eminem film. He wrote “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem…Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Other prominent Hip-Hop artists such as Pete Rock, Grafh and Onyx paid their respects to the actor in the comments section of the post showing that though he didn’t blow up as a rapper in the music game, he was still loved and respected by his Hip-Hop peers.

While he was best known for cutting ass on Eminem in 8 Mile, Breedlove did try his hand at the rap game in his spare time and even appeared on the soundtrack to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s film, The Wash, under the name Ox.

Prayers up for the Breedlove family.

Rest In Power, King.

