GlorRilla Wore A Custom Look Inspired By Left Eye To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards And She Ate

GloRilla has us in our 90s memory bag with her latest outfit. The Memphis-bred rapper stepped out to the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in a custom look inspired by Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, and we are sure she made our girl proud.

What’s better than a slay? A slay that honors an icon who made an indelible mark on both the music industry and fashion. GloRilla fashionably let it be known that she respects those who paved the way for her to share her talent with the world. The “Blessed” lyricist showed up to the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in a garb that mirrored Left Eye’s eccentric look from the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, and she nailed it.

The original outfit featured a brown suede halter top that crisscrossed around Left Eye’s neck and revealed her toned stomach. The rapper matched the top with a low-riding, ankle-length fur skirt that opened up in the middle to show her brown suede boots. The mogul wore her hair in a half-up-half-down look.

GloRilla’s ensemble featured a similar top and skirt. The star accented her costume with chocolate brown thigh-high boots, rings, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair in Nubian knots at the top, with tendrils framing her face and the rest hanging in the back.

GloRilla has taken us down memory lane with this look, and we are here for it. Left Eye’s musical and fashion impact on this world is undeniable. She paved the way for female artists to be individuals and stand out in a male-dominated industry. Her contributions are major, and we love that GloRilla saluted her.

