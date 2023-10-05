Phaedra Parks, Queen Naija, And Sukihana All Served In This $1,635 Albina Dyla Gown

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks, Queen Naija, and Sukihana all ate in a $1,635 Albina Dyla gown that emitted luxury vibes.

We love a good celebrity slay, especially when they rock the same look in different ways. Phaedra Parks, Queen Naija, and Sukihana gave us a fabulous three-way serve in a fierce Albina Dyla ornate frock that added to their bright glow and accentuated their killer curves. The sheer purple dress featured an embellished bustier bra connecting around the neck and to a matching high-waist skirt. The gown is so elaborate that it needs little to no accents to make it pop.

Celebrities Love The Albina Dyla Gown

Phaedra Parks is no stranger to fancy attire as the Atlanta lawyer rarely misses a chance to show out in a couture look. The mother of two posted a video of herself in the $1,635 Albina Dyla garb, and she looked good! The former reality star accented her look with clear sandals and gold jewelry. She wore her blonde tresses in loose waves, and her makeup featured a soft, glam beat.

Sukihana sported her bejeweled dress to the BET Hip Hop awards and played no games. The rapper complemented her look with silver sandals, decorative nails, and curly hair. The LHH Miami star worked a natural makeup beat that allowed her gown to be the focal point.

Queen Naija wore her look to a birthday party, and we are sure all eyes were on her. The songstress rocked her Albina Dyla gown with fuchsia sandals, and she accessorized her attire with a mini fuchsia clutch and long straight hair.

While celebrity outfit twinning is rare, particular garbs are just too lovely for only one star to sport. These ladies worked this beautiful gown and added their swag to the outfit.

Which lady styled the dress to your liking?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie, Coco Jones, and Janiesha John Slay In LaQuan Smith’s Red Sequin Cutout Dress

Latto And Jordyn Woods Slay In Mugler X Wolford’s Curve-Hugging Body Suit

JT And Yung Miami Are Twinning In Matching Dolce And Gabbana Looks

Phaedra Parks, Queen Naija, And Sukihana All Served In This $1,635 Albina Dyla Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com