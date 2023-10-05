The Biden Administration is Building the Border Wall

Mayorkas says he is using his authority provided by Congress to waive 26 federal laws, including the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act and Endangered Species Act.

This has all of the environmentalists up in arms.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996],” Mayorkas said.

Biden put a hold on construction of the wall in 2021 after he had promised as a presidential candidate that there would “not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration.” Biden’s administration doubled down by saying the wall construction under the Trump administration was “just one example of the prior administration’s misplaced priorities and failure to manage migration in a safe, orderly and humane way.”

Now, they are continuing the construction, because the border is out of control. It is so out of control that not only is Biden admitting Trump was right by continuing construction, but he is also upsetting the environmentalists that voted for him.

Democratic sanctuary cities are calling for a stop to illegal immigration.

“Well, we want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. “People coming from all over the world are finding their way through simply saying they need asylum.

The border is such an issue that both sides of the political aisle are calling for an adjustment to policies. The continued construction of the wall is a good start, but stricter border policies need to follow.

