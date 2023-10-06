Fridayy Talks New Self-Titled Album, Meeting DJ Khaled, & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The self-proclaimed “Melody God,” Fridayy stopped by The Morning Hustle studio to chop it up with Lore’l and Kyle! The Philadelphia born rising star has a new album out now entitled, “Fridayy” that’s got everyone excited! On top of that, the multitalented artist has produced and written records for some of the industry’s best! We talk to him about his rise to fame, some of his Philly favorites, and of course much more!

Many of us first learned of Fridayy from his viral collaboration with Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby. In 2022. It was contributions to DJ Khaled’s song “God Did” that had us all wondering who this new voice was on the track. That same year, he also unveiled his debut EP, titled “Lost in Melody” and received his first grammy nomination for the song and now the rest is history!

Just one hymn and you can quickly recognize his strong gospel and church background. His father was a preacher but now the Philly bred artist has carved out his own lane in hip-hop ensuring speeding positivity, love, and realness through his music. With a strong Haitian heritage Fridayy said it was a struggle sometime to please his strict parent while still following his own path.

“She be watching all my interviews and text me like ‘stop the cursing’…thats the main jawn”- Fridayy

From music, to production and even fashion, we’re sure to see more of Fridayy as he continues to solidify his place in the culture! Watch our full interview below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

