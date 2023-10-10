Get The Secrets On How To Look Like Beyoncé On Your Wedding Day From Celebrity Hair Stylist Kim Kimble

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kimble wants Fall brides to get the star treatment on their special day. Made possible through a collaboration with TheKnot, one lucky bride will win the opportunity to work with Kim in designing a hair look for the wedding of her dreams

HelloBeautiful caught up with Kim to discuss the opportunity and upcoming celebrity hair trends for the Fall. Keep scrolling to learn how to participate while reading hairstyling tips, too.

Kim is no stranger to bridal hair and makeup or celebrity styling. She’s known to be the source of Beyoncé’s always fan-ready hair and has worked with celebrities on red-carpet looks and events for years. She is the current lead hairstylist for HBO’s Euphoria, has a line of must-have products available at CVS, and has an active social media, where she provides hair tips, tricks, and unique content.

Kim says every bride should have a consultation

After Kim complimented me on my hair – which I swooned over – we started our conversation by discussing the importance of a consultation before a bride’s special day. Kim recommends pre-sessions and thinks they are imperative for brides looking for a flawless VIP hair look.

“I absolutely recommend a hair consultation,” Kim said emphatically. “I recommend getting someone who knows what they are doing and what they specialize in. You know, there’s people that specialize in doing you know, beautiful color, and people who specialize in doing up-dos, and wedding, fancy. And people who are really great with styling. So, look for stylists that have that pedigree. And ask for pictures. Look at their Instagram to see the kind of work that they are putting out … or a good recommendation and get referrals … To me, this is still one of the best ways to find someone.”

Kim added that consultations are a good practice in general to help all baddies – whether brides or not – feel comfortable with their stylist and answer all questions before spending money.

For fashionable brides looking to be on trend, Kim recommends a few

The next topic we discussed was celebrity hair and fashion tips. While Kim did not dish on specific celebrity techniques (like those she uses on Beyoncé), she did share tips that brides can follow when seeking to be on trend for their big day.

(Beyoncé fans will note that the Renaissance World Tour mogul opted for a simple pulled-back look for her wedding with Jay Z. This was seemingly unexpected for the glamazon known to bring the drama).

According to Kim, minimalism, messy, unbothered hair, and glamour are popular A-list trends.

”You know what, of course, there is always that modern minimalist that wants simple because their gowns are elaborate. They want simple makeup and simple hair. So clean, simple, beautiful hair, but then you also have that one that wants that unperfect, like tousled pony or up-do or long bohemian styles, beautiful waves,” Kim shared while rocking grey micro braids and a red lip. “I think glamour and beauty is never out of style. It is always going to be a trend and always something that people want, you know when it comes to those days, and it’s just do you want to be simple or do you want to have a little more, you know, turn up the glamour a little it. I think it will depend on your dress.”

Kim then continued, sharing that a simple hair look or updo is a better accompaniment to a Cinderella ball gown. In contrast, extravagant hair with matching accessories and jewelry is the perfect choice for brides with more classic silhouettes.

Kim on creating your red carpet moment

The veteran stylist says all hair types can be worn, rocked, and slayed on a bride’s special day. From lace-front wigs, which can be better for more humid climates, to natural hair, a good choice for brides going on their honeymoon the next day, brides are choosing more varying styles than before. Natural hairstyle trends include gorgeous loc up-dos, braided and twist styles with added buns, and stunning free afros like Solange Knowles rocked for her wedding.

Regarding lace fronts, Kim recommends trying on your wig before your wedding day, testing your hair glue, getting it customized for your hairline, and ensuring the color matches your skin tone. Hair color overall is “a tricky” thing for brides. Kim suggests brides try color out and live with it for a week or so before premiering it at the alter.

“This is your red carpet moment,” she cautions with a smile.

Get a chance to create your red carpet moment with Kim and TheKnot

The exclusive celebrity wedding experience is part of The Knot Drops. According to TheKnot’s press release, the winner of this drop will receive two complimentary, in-person hairstyling sessions: one pre-wedding hair trial and one on the wedding day. During the first session, Kim will get to know the winner’s style, preferences, personality and wedding day attire. Then, Kim will travel to the wedding location to style winning bride’s hair for her special day.

The contest ends October 11.

