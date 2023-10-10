Beyoncé To Drop Her Final IVY PARK x Adidas Collection On October 12

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Renaissance World Tour may have ended, but the style and fashion remain with a new drop of Beyoncé’s IVY PARK X Adidas collection. To be released on October 12, the release marks the last collaboration between Blue Ivy’s mother and the sportswear brand.

Whether you are a fashion lover or a member of the Bey Hive, Sis, you should get your coins ready now. And set your clocks early for a chance to secure a piece.

The highly anticipated closing collection is called IVY PARK NOIR. A “celebration of movement and materiality,” the capsule is all-black to amplify human form, shape, and silhouette and epitomizes “power, freedom, and individuality.”

Like other drops, the capsule has multiple sportswear and lifestyle options. Featured items include multi-wear jackets, 3-D knit sweat suits, and the IVY PARK signature jersey.

Garments are crafted in embossed leather, mesh, spandex, velvet, and latex fabrics and offered in black colorways of noir and vantablack. Size ranges are XXS – 3XL, and the price is between $40 and $350.

The final IVY PARK x Adidas collection was spotted on the Renaissance stage.

Known to wear IVY PARK throughout her world tour, Beyoncé premiered the last collection at her final tour stop in Kansas City. Pictures from the night show the entertainment mogul rocking a shimmering black leotard, leather jacket, and thigh high boots.

Beyoncé took to social media shortly after the closing performance to share more pics of the line. Combining tour snaps and model previews, she delighted and excited fans for the final fashion chapter.

The Bey Hive leader wrote, “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas ) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping Oct 12.”

News broke of the Adidas x Beyoncé split in March. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ending was “mutual.” The celebrity outlet also reported Beyoncé looks forward to “reclaiming her brand, charting her own path and maintaining creative freedom. IVY PARK first launched in 2018.

